Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at Georgia State Panthers (1-3)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Norfolk State after Jacob Meyer scored 33 points in Georgia State's 95-92 overtime loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Georgia State finished 10-22 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Panthers gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

Norfolk State went 8-7 in MEAC action and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 11.9 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.