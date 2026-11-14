Maynard

Twenty-six University of North Georgia cadets have been named Distinguished Military Graduates for the 2026-27 academic year.

One of those DMGs is in the top 10 with two in the top 40 out of 5,254 cadets nationally who will commission as second lieutenants in the Army during the 2026-27 academic year.

Among UNG’S DMGs was William Maynard of Powder Springs.

Bailey

Lt. Sidney Bailey, a Marietta native, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to USS Truxtun, a Navy destroyer operating out of Naval Station Norfolk.

Bailey graduated from Sprayberry High School in 2017. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2022.

“I grew up in a hometown with a variety of people,” Bailey said. “More than anything, that taught me how to interact with others from different economic, religious and ethnic backgrounds. It also allowed me to have an appreciation for different ideas. Another lesson I learned is the importance of a strong work ethic from the three jobs I had in high school. That is something else I carry with me throughout my naval career.”

Bailey joined the Navy four years ago.

“When I was in high school, I was being recruited by a few different colleges to play lacrosse,” Bailey said. “It was a big decision to make at 14. I got recruited by the Naval Academy and that put my mind at ease about not having the financial burden of college. It also gave me a sense of fulfillment in understanding that the journey I was about to embark on was much bigger than myself. My uncle and grandfather served in the Army. However, I never really considered joining the military before being exposed to the options the Naval Academy provided me.”

Today, Bailey serves as a surface warfare officer.

A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with Tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a Phalanx close-in weapons system.

Over 300 sailors serve aboard Truxtun. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry, along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the U.S. celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Bailey has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of being the damage control assistant (DCA) onboard,” Bailey said. “To be the DCA, I had to attend the Damage Control Assistant-Senior Enlisted Course, and I am in charge of the Repair Division. I’m most proud of this accomplishment not because of my own success, but because of the continued success of my sailors. Every day they teach me how to be a better leader and officer. Without their support, I wouldn’t be the leader I am today.”

Bailey serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means constantly working for the betterment of those around you,” Bailey said. “As a second tour division officer, that means making sure I don’t lose proficiency and knowledge skills so that I can better train junior sailors. It also means I work hard to maintain the trust that the captain has given me as the officer of the deck. Lastly, serving means encouraging those appointed under me, perfecting lateral leadership and being humble enough to work on my shortcomings because I’ll only fail if I don’t learn from something.”

Bailey is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my high school Junior ROTC instructors, Gunnery Sgt. Joe Ingram and Lt. Cmdr. Dennis Wonders for starting my leadership journey and for believing that this path was possible for me in the first place,” Bailey added. “I’d also like to thank my family for always being there for me. They don’t always understand what I do, but they always understand the sacrifices I make. Specifically, I want to thank my father, Derrick Bailey, for being the comfort I need and the laughter in the quiet room when the world gets a little too loud. Lastly, I want to thank my mother, Sonya George Bailey, for every travel game she went to and every promise she made that I wasn’t going to fail out of the Academy. She always reassured me that every deployment would eventually end and that she would be waiting for me on the pier.”