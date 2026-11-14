Marietta's Jackson Nesmith caught a touchdown pass against Buford in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. By Cecil Copeland 2025, file

BUFORD – Buford's defense is known to keep even the explosive offenses grounded.

Marietta, which averaged nearly 40 points a game this season, couldn't get on the board until the final minute of the game. Therefore, the Blue Devils settled for a 30-6 loss to the Wolves on Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at Phillip Beard Stadium.

Quarterback Jayden Whiteside, who threw for more than 2,300 yards during the regular season with 29 touchdowns and only six interceptions, struggled to find his rhythm. He threw for 107 yards, had two interceptions and was sacked six times.

His best moment was connecting with Jackson Nesmith for a 29-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left to play in the game, preventing the Wolves (11-0) from achieving their fifth straight shutout.

“It was a talented defense across the board,” Marietta coach Cameron Duke said. “We did some stuff that hurt us as well, but (Buford) has a great defense.”

Meanwhile, Marietta's defense was solid throughout the first half with Buford leading just 7-0 at the break.

While a Buford penalty did nullify a first-down touchdown, the Blue Devils (6-5) were getting stops before halftime after Buford's opening drive. They also forced two turnovers with Brodie Archie and Henry Gephardt getting interceptions.

Marietta also managed to get Buford off the field its opening drive of the second half, but the Blue Devils couldn't take advantage, having crossed the 50-yard line just twice in the first half.

“Our D played good enough to win the football game,” Duke said. “We got some turnovers and gave them bad field position a couple of times. So yeah, our defense played lights out."

However, the game changed on Marietta's opening drive of the second drive when it was pinned deep in its own territory and gave up a safety.

Buford took advantage by scoring on its next drive on a 7-yard run by Jalen Brewster, making it tough for Marietta to fight back from a 16-0 deficit.

Quarterback DJ Hunter, who would finish with 111 passing yards, scored on a 12-yard scamper to make it 23-0 and Silas Nuckols scored on a 6-yard run in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

“We just needed to play our game,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “We just took our foot off the gas (in the first half), and I'm not taking anything away from Marietta. They're doing a great job. Their defense gave us serious trouble.”