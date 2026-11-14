By Gainesville Times

GAINESVILLE -- Lassiter's best season in more than a decade came to an end on Friday night with a 59-10 loss at Gainesville in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.

It was an emotional scene after the final whistle as the Lassiter players processed the end of a special season for the program -- going 8-3 for its most wins since 2012 -- embracing one another and comforting each other in a difficult moment.

Trojans coach Sean Thom said his message to the team after the game was one of love and appreciation for the hard work this group of players put in this year.

“These guys have been going at it since January, so for it to end now, it’s a lot for them," Thom said. "Even the ones that you don’t really know if they love football, they’re like, ‘Man, I didn’t realize it would hurt like this, so I think that’s a testament to the team, being around these guys, the coaches and the type of guys we have. It’s a special bond.”

Sophomore quarterback Caden Jones was intercepted on the opening drive of the game by Gainesville senior Jeremiah Proctor, who returned it into the Lassiter red zone. However, Lassiter senior Johnny Michaels came up with a tackle for loss on 14th-seeded Gainesville's fourth-and-2 attempt at the Trojans' 4-yard line to get his team the ball back.

The 19th-seeded Trojans' offense mounted a successful drive, reaching the Gainesville 12-yard line before being forced to settle for a 29-yard field goal from senior Gabe Salomone, which gave Lassiter a 3-0 lead with 6:02 to play in the first quarter.

From there, it was almost all Gainesville.

The Red Elephants marched down the field quickly on their next drive, taking the lead with 4:21 to go on a 12-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Cooper Papka to junior wideout Doyle Morrison on a touch pass, and Gainesville added the 2-point conversion on a direct snap to senior defensive lineman CJ Terry to take an 8-3 lead.

Things snowballed quickly for the Trojans, and by halftime, the Red Elephants had built up a commanding 31-3 lead.

Papka had a strong performance for Gainesville, completing 20 of 27 pass attempts for 213 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different player. Senior tight ends Collin Porterfield and Sergio Ruiz, junior wide receiver Legend Wilmont and Morrison all caught touchdowns, underscoring the varied passing attack Gainesville boasted.

Lassiter did well to contain Gainesville senior running back Nigel Newkirk, who finished with 8 carries for 21 yards, but junior running back Dwight Lewis Jr. had more success, rushing for 96 yards and a touchdown on his 6 carries.

The Lassiter offense struggled to sustain drives, and turnovers were a problem for Jones throughout the night. He completed 19 of his 39 pass attempts for 139 yards and four interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns by the Gainesville defense.

Senior wide receiver Collins Price, who broke the Lassiter record for single-season receiving yards this year, caught 11 passes for 62 yards. Gainesville did a good job of containing Price down the field, limiting him mostly to short receptions.

The Trojans’ lone touchdown of the night came with 1:41 remaining in the third quarter, when senior Caden Bloom punched a 2-yard run into the end zone.

Thom called his senior class part of his family and said those players mean a lot to him, not just as players, but as people.

“My family’s always around the field house, so those guys, the way they are with my kids, the way they are as human beings, they mean a lot,” Thom said. “What they do on the football field, what they’ve done is record-setting. This was a record-setting offense, and Lassiter’s had some offenses. And the defense, likewise, a fun group. They’ll be missed, but they’ll always be around. These guys do a good job of coming back. I’m just proud of them.”

Thom said for the players returning next season, Friday night's defeat will help them understand how difficult it is to win playoff games in Georgia, which is the next step for the Lassiter program to try to take after breaking a 10-year playoff drought this season.

“If you want to play and go on to the second round, there’s a lot of Gainesvilles around here -- taking nothing away from them, but that’s Georgia football,” Thom said. “You’re not going to find an easy match in the playoffs, so now we know where the bar is set.”