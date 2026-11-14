Walton's Aiden Opore picks up yards for the Raiders Friday night against Westlake. PHOTO BY LAURA MOON.

SOUTH FULTON -- Walton was held scoreless over the final 25 minutes and went on to drop a 35-14 decision to Westlake in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Friday at the Lions Den.

The 22nd-seeded Raiders (6-5) trailed 21-14 at halftime and fell behind 28-14 with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter following Cannon Robinson's 56-yard touchdown pass to Avery Whitley.

Despite the deficit, Walton managed to move its offense into Westlake territory on two of its final three possessions, but both drives stalled as Robinson added one more score on a 3-yard run with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

"We just got in our own way too many times tonight," Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. "Too many penalties. We had three touchdowns that got called back. We just couldn't overcome our mistakes. The kids fought their tails off. We just couldn't execute when we needed to execute."

The 11th-seeded Lions (9-2) moved on to the second round, where they will visit No. 6 seed North Gwinnett.

"Super proud of this group," Brunner said. "They fought their butts off all season long. We just came up short. We had to play a good game tonight. We had to play our best, and we didn't show up."

Christion Peacock rushed 20 times for 95 yards and completed 16 of 28 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns to lead Walton. Jett Collins had 11 carries for 56 yards, while Jordan Peacock logged six catches for 61 yards and two scores. Aiden Opore recorded seven receptions for 58 yards.

Robinson threw for three touchdowns and 204 yards on 12-of-18 passing for Westlake, adding eight carries for 53 yards and a score. Christian Womack delivered 146 yards on 18 carries, while Whitley caught two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Cromartie Jr. had two receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns.

Westlake needed only four plays in the final 2 minutes of the first half to move in front and stake a 21-14 halftime lead.

Walton trailed 14-7 after Womack scampered down the right side for a 68-yard touchdown with 6:36 left on the clock.

The Raiders answered roughly 5 minutes later as Christion Peacock directed a 10-play, 61-yard scoring drive, capped by a 5-yard touchdown throw to his brother, Jordan Peacock, tying the contest at 14-all with 1:54 remaining.

Robinson connected with Roscoe Hayes for a 48-yard reception, and Cromartie found the end zone one play later on a 19-yard pass from Robinson, giving the Lions their 21-14 advantage with 29 seconds on the clock.

"We messed up in the middle part of the game and gave up a late score in the second quarter right before half," Brunner said. "It gave them a little bit of momentum coming out, and we couldn't do anything with it on our first drive."

Walton's defense kept Westlake out of the end zone to start the game and the Raiders took advantage, marching 80 yards on 11 plays to go in front 7-0. Walton picked up five first downs and capped the drive behind a 19-yard touchdown reception for Jordan Peacock from Christion Peacock to move ahead 7-0 at the 5:26 mark of the first period.

Westlake scored on its next two possessions as Cromartie caught a 22-yard touchdown reception in the final minute of the first quarter and Womack's long run gave the Lions their first lead of the game.