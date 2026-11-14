North Cobb's Zach Belyeu (8) fights for yards against Archer during their game Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 at Emory Sewell Stadium in Acworth. (Photo: Will Fagan)

ACWORTH — Archer’s coach doesn’t consider the five setbacks in the Tigers’ last six regular season games to be losses.

Instead, they were lessons that prepared the way for a first-round playoff victory.

Archer defeated North Cobb 24-17 Friday night. The Tigers move on to play Buford, which is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation by MaxPreps and USA Today. It was the eighth straight season the Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs at home.

“We played arguably one of the toughest schedules in the state of Georgia, and we welcomed it,” Archer coach Dante Williams said. “We’re the ones that signed up for it because to be the best, you have to beat the best.

“And so, you know, five of those games didn’t go our way, but they weren’t necessarily losses. We talk about them being lessons. We learned a lot and we knew if we just get into the tournament, get into the playoffs, we’ll be battle-tested and ready as anybody in the state.”

They certainly were Friday at Emory Sewell Stadium, where the Tigers defense kept North Cobb in check. Archer (6-5) held Zach Belyeu, the leading rusher in Georgia’s top classification, to 89 yards on 18 carries — well off his regular-season pace of 8.3 yards per carry.

But Belyeu did score first, on a 2-yard rush that gave the Warriors (8-3) a lead in the first quarter. Archer tied it on a 2-yard touchdown run by Joshua Booker in the second quarter and took the lead on the Tigers’ next possession with a 40-yard Andrew Rogers field goal.

A 29-yarder by Rogers gave Archer a 13-7 lead at halftime.

North Cobb covered 72 yards on the first drive of the second half with Halevi scoring on a 7-yard rush. That gave the Warriors a 14-13 lead that wouldn’t last long.

Two 15-yard penalties against North Cobb on one play boosted a drive that ended with Rogers’ third field goal, this time from 46 yards midway through the third.

A fumble on the kickoff set Archer up with a new drive at the North Cobb 22-yard line. The Tigers scored three plays later on a 1-yard run by Joshua Booker. Jamal Ambler passed to Nick Nixon for a 2-point conversion and 24-14 lead at the last rest stop.

North Cobb mustered only a 34-yard field goal by John Drake in the fourth quarter.

Ambler was 15 of 24 passing for 123 yards. Avery Booth completed one pass, on a reverse, for 31 yards.

Gary Isaac led the Tigers ground game, earning 52 yards on 10 carries.

Halevi was 14 of 24 for 124 yards. Micah Billingsley caught three passes for 54 yards.

Archer now turns its attention to Buford, a 30-6 winner over Marietta on Friday. Williams insists his team won’t be intimidated.

“It’s another ranked team, just like Carrollton was,” he said. “Grayson was. Newton was. North Cobb (is) a powerhouse. So, it’s right up our alley where we welcome the challenge.

“We’ll be ready to go.”