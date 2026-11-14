Kell vs Houston Co. (GHSA First Round) - Kell's Langston Jones returns a fumble recovery against the Houston Co. Bears in a first round playoff game. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland By Cecil Copeland,2026

MARIETTA -- Kell coach Bobby May said his team would have to win the turnover battle to prevail against Houston County, and the Longhorns prevailed on both counts.

They forced four turnovers and made two critical defensive stops in a 37-17 win over the Bears at the Stockyard in a first-round Class AAAAAA state playoff game.

“Our defense played a hell of a game,” May said. “Offensively, obviously, we gave up the ball too much, but, thankfully, our defense stepped up and not only forced turnovers, but we got a couple of fourth-down stops.”

The 15th-seeded Longhorns (9-2) advanced to play second-seeded Lee County on the road next Friday. The Trojans routed Northside (Warner Robins) 55-0.

Kell overcame a shaky start -- it fumbled on its first offensive play -- with a pair of critical defensive plays. They stopped 18th-seeded Houston County (5-6) on a fourth down to end their first offensive possession.

When Houston County got the ball back, running back Austin Stinson caught a screen pass, spun out of a tackle near midfield and took the ball 69 yards to the 1-yard line. The Bears then fumbled the ball away and Kell returned it past midfield.

A few plays later, senior wide receiver Brock Burrus hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Boston Pierce, and the point-after gave the Longhorns a 7-0 lead.

“It wasn’t an adjustment we made. It was just getting back to playing our style of physical football and not making mental errors,” May said.

The Bears tied the score on a 15-yard scoring pass from junior quarterback Ryan Maxwell to senior receiver Messiah Holliday, but Kell answered back when senior running back Kamoni Adams gathered a tipped ball and took it 79 yards for the go-ahead score.

That only set up more Kell defensive heroics. The Longhorns stopped Stinson on fourth-and-short near the end of the first quarter, then never gave up the lead.

Sophomore running back Noah Daniel stepped in for senior Moonie Gipson, who May said was ill most of the week. Daniel found a seam up the middle of the field on a counter play and took it 62 yards to the end zone, giving the Longhorns a 21-7 lead with 7:47 left in the second quarter.

Daniel said that play was open for him all night.

“They never stacked the box when I was out there,” said Daniel, who finished with 211 yards and two touchdowns, “so when we ran a counter, it was right there, it was just open.”

The Longhorns kept the Bears at a distance the rest of the game.

They held Stinson, a Colorado State commit, to 4 yards on six carries, though Houston County sophomore Arias Clyde picked up the slack with 101 yards. The Longhorns also took away senior receiver Jeffery Thomas, holding him to two catches for 9 yards.

Pierce finished with 214 yards and the touchdown to Burrus, who had with four catches for 42 yards. Gabe Diaz went 3-for-3 on field goals for the Longhorns.