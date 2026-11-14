Mount Paran Christian's Alejandro Torres caught a touchdown pass against GAC in the opening round of the Class AA-AAAA Private state playoffs. By Leah Watson, file

Greater Atlanta Christian opened the Class AA-AAAA Private state playoffs in dominant fashion, defeating Mount Paran Christian 44-14 on Friday night.

Running back Pierce Wilson returned a punt for a touchdown before adding two rushing scores, including a 52-yarder.

“Pierce is fantastic,” GAC coach Tim Hardy said. “He’s so versatile. He’s obviously great as a ball carrier but he’s so diverse out of the backfield as a receiver as well.”

After two early turnovers, GAC freshman quarterback Bryce Aukerman answered with three passing touchdowns. Aukerman connected with receivers Adrian Hughes, Michael Miller and Charles Mercer for scores.

“I didn’t like the fact that we turned it over twice during the first quarter,” Hardy said. “That was a little sloppy, but we were able to finish the game off in the second half.”

Five different Spartans found the end zone in the first half, including running back Aydin Barrie. Defensive back Luke Griggs blocked two punts that both set up rushing touchdowns, while linebacker C.J. Ohuabunwa and defensive end Tyler Younger also helped disrupt the Eagles’ offense with consistent pressure in the backfield.

“Our defense was fantastic,” Hardy said. “We did a really good job on our punt blocks and punt returns.”

GAC’s final points came from a forced high snap, resulting in a safety.

Mount Paran finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a touchdown reception by wide receiver Alejandro Torres. The Eagles added another score when linebacker Joshua Williams recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Greater Atlanta Christian will look to carry that momentum into its next matchup against Calvary Day at Spartan Stadium.

“They’re a really good team,” Hardy said. “They were a state runner-up last year and have a talented team. We’re excited to have them here at Spartan Stadium and we’re looking forward to a good matchup.”