Scenes from the Walker vs. Wesleyan GHSA high school football playoff game Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Robinson Field at Henderson Stadium in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. (Photo/Jim Blackburn) By Jim Blackburn/www.jmbatlanta.com

PEACHTREE CORNERS -- Wesleyan defeated Walker 42-14 in the first round of the Class AA-AAAA Private state tournament Friday behind a dominant offensive performance from senior quarterback Jameson Hilton.

Hilton finished his first half with over 130 passing yards and 95 rushing yards.

“He’s come so far,” Wesleyan coach Franklin Pridgen said. “He’s really responsible for our success, along with his teammates.”

The No. 6 Wolves (8-3) controlled the game from the opening kickoff, building a 35-7 halftime lead before adding another touchdown in the third quarter. Wesleyan’s offense found success through both the passing and running games, while its defense forced three turnovers, including two interceptions.

Wesleyan wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Luke Gingrey returned the opening kickoff to the Walker 28-yard line, setting up a three-play scoring drive. Hilton connected with receiver Geno Houchins IV for a 22-yard touchdown pass to give the Wolves a 7-0 lead.

After Walker’s opening possession ended in a three three-and-out, Wesleyan took over at its own 2-yard line following the punt. Hilton led the ensuing drive with 45 rushing yards, finishing it with a 32-yard touchdown run to extend the lead 14-0.

The Wolves added another touchdown after stopping Walker on fourth down, Hilton connected with tight end Hudson Barnett for 14 yards before a pop-pass to Houchins for a 6-yard touchdown, putting Wesleyan ahead 21-0.

Walker responded in the second quarter when quarterback Ian Hall connected with receiver KJ Johnson for a 21-yard touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 21-7.

However, Wesleyan quickly regained control. A 27-yard screen pass from Hilton to wide receiver Beck Baxley helped set up a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Kyle Baxley, making the lead 28-7.

The Wesleyan defense then created another scoring opportunity when defensive back Bradford Smith intercepted Hall and returned the ball to the Walker 25-yard line. Hilton converted on fourth-down with a 14-yard run before throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Beck Baxley, putting Wesleyan 35-7.

Wesleyan continued its dominance after halftime.

Following three-and-outs from both teams to open the quarter, Walker attempted to convert a fourth down on its own 35-yard line but was stuffed by the Wolves’ defensive line. Kyle Baxley started the scoring opportunity with a 26-yard run before Houchins finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 42-7.

The Wolves’ defense continued to pressure Hall, who threw his second interception of the night to linebacker Nash Ausband at the Walker 25-yard line.

Walker added its final points in the fourth quarter when Hall connected with running back Ryder Furtick-Williams for a 68-yard touchdown reception, cutting the deficit to 42-14. Wesleyan turned to its backups for the remainder of the game to run out the clock and secure the victory.

As the Wolves move onto the second round, Pridgen says the team’s confidence and belief in one another has established their mindset moving forward.

“We believe in ourselves. We believe in each other,” Pridgen said. “It’s a pretty good place to be if you’re a Wesleyan Wolf right now.”

Wesleyan will host No. 11 Christian Heritage in the second round of the state playoffs.