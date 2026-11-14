North Cobb Christian's Jake Orton (0) fends off Trinity Christian's Aidan Randolph (10) during their game Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 at Jacob Dennis Field in Acworth. (Photo: Will Fagan)

KENNESAW -- Jayden McCullough threw four touchdown passes in the first half as North Cobb Christian advanced to second round of the Class AA-AAAA Private state playoffs with a 35-14 victory over Trinity Christian on Friday at Jacob Dennis Field.

With the win, the 13th-seeded Eagles (7-4) earned their first playoff win since 2024, when they advanced to the semifinals. They will next travel to Region 9AA rival Lovett for a second time this season, after falling short 17-13 on Oct. 9.

However, North Cobb Christian has been playing its best football since that game, winning four of its last five games and building some momentum at the right time.

“Coach (Mike) Muschamp does a phenomenal job over there, and he has for a long time, so we know it’s going to be tough,” North Cobb Christian coach P.J. Hughes said. “They’re going to have a great game plan. They had an off week this week. We just know that the more we focus on ourselves and focus on doing what we need to do. We feel like we have the players and staff to make big things happen and put ourselves in position to win big games. It’s going to be tough, but we’re excited about focusing on ourselves and seeing what can happen.”

North Cobb Christian’s passing game was clicking on all cylinders in the first half of its win over 20th-seeded Trinity Christian (4-7).

McCullough and Toby Martin hooked up twice for scores in the first quarter. The first time was on a 12-yard jet sweep, capping off an impressive opening drive 13-play, 67-yard drive for the Eagles.

On the very next possession starting in great field position from the Lions 42-yard line, they connected on a 42-yard deep bomb to give North Cobb Christian a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, even though Trinity Christian fought back and twice cut the deficit to seven points, McCullough responded both times with touchdowns passes to Oakleen Padgett for 13 and 44 yards, taking a 14-point lead into halftime.

The Lions stayed with striking distance in the second quarter scores thanks to Ashton Clare’s 78-yard quarterback draw, as well as George Wilson’s 3-yard run.

Trailing at halftime and needing any type of spark, Trinity Christian surprised North Cobb Christian with a successful onside kick and then proceeded to drive as far as the Eagles’ 21. However, the drive stalled and the Lions missed a 44-yard field goal.

Trinity Christian never threatened again, with the Lions failing to cross midfield the rest of the game.

Although the passing game cooled off in the second half, the Eagles leaned on their running game and special teams to pull away in the second. Jake Orton’s tough running in the second half began to wear down the Lions’ defense and Padgett’s third touchdown — a 41-yard punt return early in the fourth quarter — put the game away for good.

Orton rushed for 81 of his 136 yards in the second half.

“I think we just did a really good job of executing our game plan,” Hughes said. “We made a couple of mistakes early, and they’re a really good team, so they did a couple of things that put us in a bad position. We adjusted, though, and that’s what I was proud of. Even having a young team, that we adjusted to put ourselves in a better positions after that first couple of drives.”