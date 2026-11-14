Whitefield's Luke Linder evades the Patriots defense during Friday's first round Class AA-AAAA state playoff game. By Leah Watson

MABLETON - When Whitefield Academy wants to start fast, it really starts fast.

Graydon Dukes’ 90-yard kickoff return got the Wolfpack going on the way to a dominating 63-6 win over Mount Pisgah to start the Class AA-AAAA Private state playoffs on Friday.

“I’m proud of our boys coming out, starting fast, and doing what we need to do to be 1-0 in the playoffs,” coach Robert Walsh said. “I wanted to make sure our kids took it seriously, which they did. They were locked in.”

Whitefield will travel to face Fellowship Christian in Round 2 next Friday, a school it has lost to the past two seasons with a region title on the line. This time, a little more will be at stake.

“We’ll head across I-75 and play them next week,” Walsh said. “We know them (and) they know us, so it should be a great atmosphere for a second round football game.”

When the Wolfpack (8-3) got the ball again, Region 2AA player of the year Landon Ryan completed a 35-yard pass to Harrison Kelly and ran twice for 23 yards and a touchdown.

“Awards like that, I never would have been able to achieve that without my team,” said Ryan, who was 7-for-7 for 125 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter. “I’m proud of this group, the boys up front on the line. It’s definitely not a one-person award.”

Ryan’s first four passes were each to a different receiver before he found senior Luke Linder for a 12-yard score. The ensuing kickoff was muffed and the Wolfpack recovered, quickly taking advantage of the short field with a screen pass to Linder. The tight end barrelled through defenders for a 26-yard touchdown and a 35-0 lead with 4:38 left in the first quarter.

“You’ve got to be sound in your scheme and tackle. Get them to the ground,” Mount Pisgah coach Brad Watkins said. “My hat’s off to coach Walsh and his staff. They’ve got a really good program over there.”

The Patriots (3-8) travelled with 31 players, 10 of which are seniors. Quarterback Tanner Ainsworth completed five of his last six passes, including a 33-yard touchdown to Winston Thompson in the third quarter. Thompson had two catches for 42 yards and had 14 carries for 64 yards.

“We gave our seniors their last chance, right?” Watkins said. “And they fought their tails off.”