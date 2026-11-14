Georgia forward Kanon Catchings (6) during Georgia’s game against North Carolina Central at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (Madison Keel/UGAAA) By Madison Keel

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kanon Catchings totaled 22 points, Blue Cain scored 20 points and Georgia staged a late rally to beat North Carolina 78-70 on Friday night to end the Tar Heels' 21-game home win streak.

Marcus Millender added 17 points for the Bulldogs, who are off to a 4-0 start for the third straight year.

Terrence Brown scored 21 points, Neo Avdalas 14 and reserve Isaiah Denis 11 for North Carolina (3-1).

Georgia outscored North Carolina 20-8 in the last 6 minutes to get the win.

Catchings made two free throws with 2:11 left to put Georgia ahead for good, 69-68. He followed with a deep 3-pointer from the left baseline with 1:44 left.

Sayon Keita's dunk 20 seconds later reduced the Tar Heels deficit to 72-70, but Cain ended all NC hopes with a 3 with 1:01 left.

Maximo Adams converted a three-point play with 2:49 left to play in the first half to give the Tar Heels a 31-29 lead. Georgia responded with a Catchings 3 that led to a 9-0 Bulldogs run.

Catchings made another 3 wrapped around one from Brady Dunlap and Georgia went to intermission with the largest lead for either team, 38-31.

The Tar Heels emerged from the break and outscored Georgia 17-7 in the first 5 1/2 minutes and regained the lead at 48-45.

Brown converted a three-point play, then buried a 3 before Jarin Stevenson's dunk and the Tar Heels were up 50-45. North Carolina extended the lead to 60-51 before Georgia reeled it back in.

Up next

Georgia: Hosts Jacksonville on Monday.

North Carolina: Hosts Marshall on Nov. 20.

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