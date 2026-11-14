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Georgia 78, North Carolina 70
By Sportradar,11 days ago
GEORGIA (4-0)
Catchings 7-16 3-4 22, Scott 2-3 1-3 5, Stagg 1-2 1-2 4, Cain 7-17 2-2 20, M.Millender 6-12 3-4 17, Dunlap 1-8 0-0 3, Dilione 1-7 0-0 2, Kuany 1-2 0-0 3, Osasuyi 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ike 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 10-15 78.
NORTH CAROLINA (3-1)
Stevenson 2-7 0-1 4, Keita 2-2 0-0 4, Able 2-12 2-2 8, Avdalas 5-13 4-5 14, Brown 7-15 3-4 21, Adams 1-8 2-5 4, Denis 3-9 2-2 11, Young 0-3 0-0 0, Samodurov 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 24-73 13-19 70.
Halftime_Georgia 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 14-36 (Catchings 5-10, Cain 4-9, M.Millender 2-4, Kuany 1-2, Stagg 1-2, Dunlap 1-7, Dilione 0-2), North Carolina 9-38 (Brown 4-8, Denis 3-7, Able 2-11, Young 0-2, Avdalas 0-3, Stevenson 0-3, Adams 0-4). Rebounds_Georgia 48 (Catchings 11), North Carolina 39 (Adams 11). Assists_Georgia 12 (Catchings 3), North Carolina 14 (Able, Avdalas, Young 3). Total Fouls_Georgia 17, North Carolina 15. A_16,041 (21,750).