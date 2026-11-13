Above: Mt. Bethel Christian’s Wesley Dunlop tries to get by Darlington’s Caleb Covington during Friday afternoon’s first-round state playoff game. Making their postseason debut, the Eagles kept the playoff-proven Tigers close before ultimately falling short. Below: Mt. Bethel’s Ethan Pedersen hauls in a touchdown pass over Darlington’s Nate Kunczewski. By Special — Cecil Copeland

MARIETTA — In the grand scheme of the season, very few would have expected Mt. Bethel Christian to be in a position to host a state playoff game in 2026.

But despite a 6-4 season in their first year of region play, the 16th-seeded Eagles were unable to defend home turf, falling 42-38 to No. 17 Darlington and its option-heavy offense Friday in the first round of the Class AA-AAAA Private state tournament at Arrow Field.

“It’s almost impossible to prepare for a triple-option in a week, but we did the best we could, and I think our guys went all-out,” Mt. Bethel coach Damon Dawson said. “We were neck and neck as far as our (playoff) ratings, and that’s what the score reflects. In the end, there were some plays that went their way, some fourth downs we didn’t stop, and here we are.”

Mt. Bethel (6-5) had no answer defensively for Darlington (6-5) as the Tigers averaged 8.9 yards per carry on 46 attempts. But in the end, one could point to Darlington’s special teams blocking an Mt. Bethel extra point and breaking up a pair of 2-point conversions as the difference-maker.

“It’s playoff football in Georgia, so it’s never going to be easy,” Darlington coach Wayne Groves said. “I told the kids, as long as you keep fighting, keep playing hard, good things will happen. I was proud of our kids, their resilience. Through the bad plays, the good, they just kept an even keel.”

As the teams met for an early 2 p.m. kickoff due to Arrow Field not having lights, there were some early fireworks.

Mt. Bethel forced a Darlington punt on the opening drive, and with the punt only going to the Tigers’ 30-yard line, no one on the kicking team assumed the Eagles would attempt to field it. But Tripp Parsons took advantage, picking it up on the edge of the red zone and taking it back for a touchdown.

Darlington got its offense going quickly, however, as running back Bodie Powers took a pitch 59 yards for the Tigers’ first score. After forcing Mt. Bethel to punt, it took just two more plays for Darlington to take its first lead — a 64-yard run by Matias Selle and a 3-yard rush touchdown from quarterback Nate Kunczewski — and make it 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

It was more of the same to start the second as Darlington drove to the red zone with its run game, but on fourth down, the first completion of the day undid the Mt. Bethel defense, with Kunczewski finding Trey Moore for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.

Mt. Bethel seized an opportunity to get back in the contest, as quarterback Gino Luckie took advantage of a Darlington fumble for a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Pedersen. While the Tigers responded with another rushing touchdown — a 7-yard score from Kunczewski — Luckie made another great throw to Pedersen on third down for a 44-yard pass touchdown.

A blocked extra point and the first missed 2-point conversion meant Mt. Bethel still trailed 28-19 at the half, but out of the locker room, the Eagles’ explosion on offense continued with a trick play from receiver Ronin Thompson to receiver Cody Hagel for a 70-yard touchdown.

But despite forcing a punt, a penalty extended a Darlington drive and Selle made the Eagles pay with a 59-yard touchdown to make it 35-25.

While Mt. Bethel responded with an 11-play drive capped off with a 1-yard Wesley Dunlop touchdown to make it 35-32, Darlington’s downhill runners were too much for the Eagles’ defense.

Kunczewski made it 42-32 with his third rushing score of the day from 3 yards out, and despite a late 1-yard touchdown from Luckie to Thompson, the Tigers got the conversions to run out the clock and advance to the second round.

Darlington will move on to the second round for the first time since 2022, with a considerable challenge awaiting in the second in the form of No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (10-0). However, with an unpredictable scheme, the Tigers have belief they can use their offensive identity to their advantage.

“You make it to the sweet 16 in this state, anything can happen,” Groves said. “With our offense that people don’t get to see very much, that’s a difficult thing to prepare for, so hopefully that can be an advantage for us.”

Meanwhile, it was a bitter end to a competitive season for Mt. Bethel — something the Eagles’ staff will hope to build on in the coming years.

“Not how we wanted to end it, especially for our seniors, but we’ve been blessed all this year” Dawson said. “We’ve got a special group of kids. They’ve really set a foundation, a tradition of winning.

“It’s a great accomplishment that we came from where we came from to even compete, so I’m looking forward to what this foundation has to build on.”