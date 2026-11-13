Screenshot 2026-11-13 at 4.21.45 PM.png By Screenshot/ Federal Aviation Adminsitration

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a national ground stop for all aircraft due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety" on Friday.

According to the order, all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.

​Megan Jackson is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.