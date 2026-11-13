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A driver was left with serious injuries after two cars collided head-on Thursday afternoon along Burnt Hickory Road near the intersection with Old Mountain Road, according to a news release.

According to the release, a Ford Explorer was traveling west on Burnt Hickory Road and entered the eastbound lane, right in the path of a Ford Econoline van carrying two passengers.

The two vehicles collided head-on, causing both cars to spin out of control. The Explorer came to a stop in the westbound lane, while the van stopped in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the release. One of the passengers was taken to the hospital with less serious injuries, and the other passenger experienced injuries but did not go to the hospital.

The driver of the Explorer was not injured.

Police did not identify any of the drivers or passengers, and no charges have been announced.

The incident briefly closed a portion of Burnt Hickory Road Thursday evening while authorities investigated, according to an alert sent out by the Marietta Police Department.

The wreck remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact Cobb Police at (770) 499-3987.