Mt. Bethel Church is seen here. By Staff

Mt. Bethel Church and Mt. Bethel Academy will remain on the same Lower Roswell Road campus for an additional two years following a lease extension, the organizations announced Thursday.

Mt. Bethel Church, located at 4385 Lower Roswell Road, leases space to the Academy's middle and lower schools as the academy works to combine with its high school location on Post Oak Tritt Road.

Following the extension, the lease will run through June 30, 2030, according to a joint news release.

According to the academy, the school's new middle school building will open in August 2027, in time for the new school year.

The lower school building is scheduled for completion in August 2028, but the two additional years give the academy wiggle room if construction experiences delays, according to academy director of communications Joe Gumm.

"This is a contingency which will provide us margin to complete the transition to a single campus should that be needed," he said.

The church, founded in 1840, started the academy in 1998.

In 2021, the academy broke away from the church, becoming an independent private Christian school with its own board of directors.

The breakaway took place one year before the church settled a legal battle with the North Georgia Conference of the UMC for $13.1 million, retained control of its property and dropped "United Methodist" from its name.

In 2023, the academy announced a plan to unite all grade levels at its campus at Post Oak Tritt Road in Marietta, where the academy has held its high school grades since 2014.

The announcement followed the church's decision to terminate the academy's lease by 2028.

According to the joint release, the two-year extension allows the academy time to orderly transition to its middle and lower grades to the single-campus location.

“We are grateful for the church’s willingness to work with us on this agreement, and for the spirit of partnership and mutual care that brought us here,” said Tim Pollard, chairman of the Mt. Bethel Christian Academy Board of Trustees. “The continued support, encouragement and prayers of Mt. Bethel Church mean a great deal to our school as we steward this season of transition faithfully and well.”

As of December 2025, the high school campus served around 215 students, with around 200 middle school students and 300 lower school students.

“We want The Academy to succeed on its new campus, and this agreement is one way we are helping make that possible,” said Ferrell Coppedge, lead independent member of the Mt. Bethel Church Governing Board. “We continue to pray for its students, families and faculty in this season of transition.”

​Megan Jackson is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.