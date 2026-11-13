Cobb County School Board Chairman Randy Scamihorn speaks at the school board’s monthly meeting Thursday night. By Bo Underwood

MARIETTA — Under threat of school closures, the Cobb Board of Education gave the greenlight to out-of-district admissions Thursday.

The board approved the policy in a vote of 4-2-1, with Democrats Becky Sayler and Tre Hutchins voting no and Nichelle Davis abstaining.

District staff first announced the “Choose Cobb” program Nov. 4. Under the program, Georgia families living outside Cobb County can send their children to participating county schools for a $600 tuition fee per student each semester.

District leaders have said the program was created to boost declining school enrollment numbers in Cobb that reflect a larger phenomenon both statewide and nationally.

John Floresta, the district’s chief strategy & accountability officer, said Fulton County and Atlanta have recently made plans to close some of their public schools, and Cobb must take appropriate measures to avoid a similar situation.

“If we do not do something about the current state of enrollment, the only other choice will be to close schools,” Floresta said. “I don’t know how else to say that bluntly. That is just a fact of where we are.”

The board changed its school admissions policy, which previously only allowed out-of-district enrollment in its virtual school program.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the “Choose Cobb” program was not designed to give its schools an unfair advantage in athletic recruitment, citing Georgia High School Association rules preventing out-of-district students from being eligible for school sports for one calendar year.

“We are focused on changing the declining enrollment. That is the problem we are trying to solve for,” he said. “This may not be an appropriate solution. We’ll find out (with the) proof of concept. And if we find that it’s not an appropriate solution, we’ll bring that back to the board and say ‘We need to punt on this one,’ and we’ll figure out other options.”

Each “Choose Cobb” applicant has to reapply to the program every school year, according to Floresta. He said there are currently about 12,500 open seats in Cobb schools not filled by county students, leading to $160 million in lost revenue. Floresta said if each seat were filled with out-of-county, tuition-paying students, the district would be recovering roughly $60 million of that revenue.

“As I said initially, on its current trajectory, we will be closing schools in some way, shape, or form at some point down the line,” he said. “At least, that would be the recommendation brought to you. And so, this policy revision allows for us to fill those seats and provide each local school revenue that benefits Cobb County’s existing schools and students.”

Board member Becky Sayler asked why the tuition rate was fixed at $600 per semester when there are other districts around metro Atlanta charging significantly higher rates for similar tuition programs.

Floresta said roughly 60 other districts in Georgia offer out-of-district enrollment with tuition, and Cobb’s $1,200 total tuition rate per full school year is meant to compete with those prices. He singled out Fulton County as the biggest outlier by charging $11,000 per school year (or $5,500 per semester), and mentioned districts like Bremen and Buford City who charge just over $2,000 per school year.

“If you want Cobb to be a choice for families outside of Cobb, you have to price it in a way that is attainable for those families,” Floresta said.

Sayler also asked Floresta if there was a number threshold where the district would deem it not worth the effort of recruitment, scheduling or other logistical hurdles to admit out-of-district students, even if there were technically still open seats.

“If there is more work being put in than the fiscal return, we certainly will not continue it,” Floresta said. “I mean, through two weeks, we have 20 applicants… We’ll measure from the start. We’ll measure what progress and interest looks like. Ultimately, the market will answer that question.”

At the meeting, the district was unable to provide an answer on whether “Choose Cobb” students could attend magnet schools in Cobb. Ragsdale said an answer would be made available Friday.

For Spring 2027, magnet school admission is not available. For the 2027-28 school year, students may apply for magnet admission any time before Dec. 1, 2026. Acceptance into a magnet program does not automatically guarantee admission into Choose Cobb, the district told the Journal Friday.

Ragsdale said if the program ends at any point, out-of-district students who are already in Cobb schools can stay at those schools.

The board’s three Democrats expressed concern that the program was rushed out too quickly and they did not have enough information on it.

Davis questioned why the program was announced and began accepting applications before they had the board policy properly amended to allow it in the first place.

“My challenge is not with the concept,” Davis said. “I think we have discussed exploring what this looks like, but it’s more so with the timeline in terms of — we launched the concept before having the policy to fully support it upfront, so that there is no potential back and forth or any of that.”

Sayler echoed a similar sentiment when explaining her vote.

“The way it’s been rolled out before we’ve had a lot of information, and there’s still questions we’re trying to get answered, I don’t feel like it’s ready yet,” Sayler said. “I don’t want my vote tonight to be taken as, ‘I think this is a terrible idea for all time.’ But I don’t have the information I need right now to be confident it’s a great situation. I’m hopeful that it can be great, but please take my vote tonight to understand that I don’t think I have the right information I need at this moment.”

Board Chairman Randy Scamihorn defended the timing of the program, and said he disagreed with Davis that the district has “launched” anything just yet.

“What we’re doing is trying to put the ducks in a row, and I would use a couple of examples,” he said. “...Artists do that too, you know. They don’t know if there’s a demand to have a concert, so they start selling tickets, and if they don’t sell enough tickets, they cancel the concert, and you get a refund. So, I can see why we’re looking for applications — to see what our demand is going to be.”

Applications for the spring 2027 semester are open and close Nov. 30. The participating Cobb schools are:

♦ Cluster 1: Harrison High School, Lost Mountain Middle School and Vaughan Elementary School

♦ Cluster 2: Allat♦ oona High School, Durham Middle School and Pickett’s Mill Elementary School

♦ Cluster 3: South Cobb High School, Cooper Middle School and Clarkdale Elementary School

♦ Cluster 4: Kell High School, Palmer Middle School and Kennesaw Elementary School