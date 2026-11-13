Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin listens during the Marietta City Council meeting Thursday. By Megan Jackson

MARIETTA — Thursday night, the Marietta City Council unanimously adopted a new data center moratorium that pauses applications on the facilities through Dec. 31, 2027.

The vote came as the council also tabled a proposed ordinance which would have created a definition for data centers in the city, restricted the facilities to areas zoned for heavy industrial use and required a special land use permit (SLUP), meaning each project would go before council for a majority vote.

If the ordinance was approved, it would have automatically ended the city’s six-month moratorium which expires Dec. 31.

The six-month moratorium came amid backlash from the community over a proposed project converting a storage facility into a data center at 1155 Powers Ferry Place, which was approved in August.

The new moratorium, preventing data center applications, begins Jan. 1, immediately following the current moratorium’s expiration, and lasts through the end of next year.

Councilman Andre Sims added the one-year moratorium to the council’s agenda.

“This will allow mayor and council to continue gathering information, hear from the people, from our constituents, and make a sound decision based on more information and have that community input,” Sims said.

Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin said the council cannot extend the six-month pause because there are rules and laws requiring moratoriums to be temporary, for a specific purpose.

Councilman Jason Waters clarified the reason the council needed to create a second moratorium is because they were unable to create a comprehensive ordinance.

“A part of the reason for doing this we were looking to hire Georgia Tech as a consultant with them bringing in subject matter experts around sound, around water, everything else before and then ultimately they didn’t move forward with our project. And so clearly we had hoped that that was all done by now. It’s not done by now... This gives us a lot more time,” he said.

Georgia Tech’s $52,000 Center for Economic Development Research (CEDR) proposal would have included three phases: Community engagement and public input, data center ordinance drafting and the final report and presentation, before they pulled out of the project.

Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson told the Journal she believes Georgia Tech pulled out because the process had slowed and would not be able to meet the city’s project timeline after one of the senior project managers died unexpectedly in September.

During her campaign, Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms proposed a statewide moratorium on data centers. Tumlin told the Journal the pledge was part of his thought process on creating a new moratorium.

“You know, the governor’s announced she’s going to try and stop them. We thought, ‘Well, we’ll just extend a year.’ That way we can do it, make folks happy, give them input,” he said.

He said extending the moratorium for another year to do research was the “right decision.”

The possible early termination of the first moratorium, Tumlin said, was not specifically intentional and does not mean there was a data center looking to get an application submitted to the city outside of the moratorium. Tumlin also said he does not expect any large data center projects looking to develop in the city any time soon because Marietta does not have a lot of excess electricity to sell them.

Tumlin said his main concern with extending the initial moratorium was potential litigation from data center developers if there was not a clear need for the continued pause.

“Could we turn down somebody because we didn’t like them? We’d lose that lawsuit,” he said.

Richardson said she is glad to see the one-year pause.

“I don’t think we should have ever had the SLUP. I was against it from the beginning because it felt like a stopgap. And we needed to come up with an actual ordinance. So I wasn’t in favor, so I’m glad that that got tabled. I think a one-year moratorium is perfect,” she said.

She said she wants to see multiple town halls and public meetings before a final ordinance comes to council for approval. She also wants to bring in independent experts on environmental issues, sound engineering and more, either through universities or individual organizations, to help create the final ordinance.

“This is exactly what should have happened in the beginning, but better late than never,” she said.

Reaction

Among those in attendance in opposition to the proposed ordinance was state Rep. Gabriel Sanchez, D-Smyrna. Sanchez told the Journal he was glad to see the additional moratorium.

“I think people have made it very clear where we stand on data centers, and it’s very much a big no on data centers in our community, all across the board,” he said.

He said the pushback isn’t just in Marietta or Democratic strongholds, but across the state. He said he believes statewide changes in political leadership contributed to the moratorium decision.

Sanchez said he wants to see the city host town halls to hear from residents and bring in experts from outside of the artificial intelligence industry, including technology and cybersecurity experts.

“This is just a start. Even though it’s a year away, a year can go by very quickly. We want to make sure we’re ready to put in strong regulations. And don’t just do it at the city level, but on the state level. We’re also working on that,” he said.

Aniq Somani, a Marietta resident who came to the meeting due to concern over a potential end to Marietta’s moratorium, told the Journal he is feeling “good, but cautious,” after the one-year moratorium passed.

“A moratorium doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re good and clear, right? Because they had passed (a moratorium) for the end of the year, but they tried to end it seven weeks early because they can just do that if they want. The way they tried to do it was very deceptive,” he said.

Somani said he knows data centers are not going anywhere, but they need to be developed in a responsible way.

Lindsay Koch, a Marietta resident, told the council she is grateful they passed another moratorium.

“I truly, truly appreciate you guys listening to the citizens of Marietta and rectifying it right out,” she said.

Additional business

♦ The council tabled a special land use permit request for a church and community gathering space at 1765 White Circle until the January council meeting at the request of the applicant.

♦ The council denied a variance request at 726 Davis Circle to allow an auto repair shop outside of an enclosed building and within 200 feet of a residential property.

♦ The council approved a rezoning request for .52 acres at 29 Doran Street to decrease a development project’s density from five proposed townhomes to three single-family detached homes.