A map of a scheduled interstate shutdown of I-285 in Smyrna and Vinings, and its accompanied detour. Roadworks is expected to begin Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. By Georgia Department of Transportation

A major road reconstruction project will completely shut down I-285 this weekend on a stretch of the interstate located in Smyrna and Vinings, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, all north and southbound lanes of I-285 will be closed between South Atlanta Road and South Cobb Drive. In addition, all southbound lanes between Paces Ferry Road and South Cobb Drive will be shut down, according to GDOT officials.

The closures will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Monday.

All traffic approaching the area will be detoured to use I-75, the I-75/I-85 Connector and I-20.

The full closure is related to the I-285 Westside Rebuild concrete slab and reconstruction and rehabilitation project currently ongoing from Colliard Drive in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Vinings.

Project details include making improvements to the roadway shoulder lanes, the concrete median, signage, guardrails, Advanced Traffic Management Systems and Intelligent Transportation Systems.

During this weekend’s closure, GDOT contractors will perform full depth pavement demolition and reconstruction in the vicinity of the South Atlanta Road interchange, pending weather conditions, according to the Smyrna Police Department.

Traffic officials advise motorists to expect delays during their travels in the area and to use alternate routes.