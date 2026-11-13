Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ meeting. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.

1. Z-39(2026) PENLER DEVELOPMENT, LLC (RSS CSMC2021-ADV-DE AUR, LLC, Owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RRC for multi-family residential in Land Lots 721 and 209 of the 16th and 20th Districts, respectively. The property is located at the northern terminus of Lodge Road, east of Greers Chapel Road (1940 Lodge Road).

2. Z-46(2026) JOCABED ROBLES ARELLANES (Jocabed Robles Arellanes, Owner) requesting rezoning from CF to R-15 for a single-family residence in Land Lot 224 of the 17th District. The property is located on the north side of Osborne Road, west of Austell Road (41 Osborne Road).

3. Z-47(2026) WARESPACE ACQUISITIONS, LLC (Linkpoint 1100 Cobb, LLC, Owner) requesting rezoning from CRC to LI for Small Business Warehouse Spaces in Land Lot 208 of the 20th District. The property is located on the northwest side of Cobb Place Drive and on the east side of Cobb Place Boulevard, west of Roberts Boulevard (1100 Cobb Place Drive).

4. Z-49(2026) JUAN CARLOS AGUIRRE FLORES AND ERICK SEBASTIAN (RE & GE Property Management, LLC, Owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for a Grocery Store in Land Lot 277 of the 17th District. The property is located on the north side of Pat Mell Road, east of Dink Lane (277 Pat Mell Road).

5. Z-50(2026) WILLIAM AARON HUDSON, JR. (William Aaron Hudson Jr., Owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-80 for a Single-family Residential in Land Lot 279 of the 20th District. The property is located on the west side of Tarpley Road, north of Kirk Lane (683 Tarpley Road).

6. Z-53(2026) JENA SINGLETON (Jena Singleton, Owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to CRC for a Wellness Center in Land Lot 349 of the 17th District. The property is located on the east side of Old Concord Road, north of Pat Mell Road (1951 Old Concord Road).

7. LUP-19(2026) MARIO ABBOTT (Mario Abbott, Owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more vehicles than the Code allows in Land Lot 779 of the 16th District. The property is located on the southeast corner of Boyd Road and Addison Road (1884 Addison Road).

8. LUP-36(2026) JENNIFER VAZQUEZ (Leslie Vazquez, Jennifer Vazquez, and Martha Hernandez, Owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more adults and vehicles than the Code allows in Land Lot 557 of the 19th District. The property is located at the northwest corner of Woodleigh Road and Callaway Road (1294 Woodleigh Road).

9. LUP-37(2026) CAROL J. HICKS-VARGAS AND MICHAEL E. VARGAS (Carol J. Hicks-Vargas and Michael E. Vargas, Owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (renewal) to allow more adults and vehicles than the Code allows in Land Lot 80 of the 16th District. The property is located on the south side of Rocky Top Court, north of Watkins Glen Drive (230 Rocky Top Court).

10. LUP-38(2026) NORMA F. ORTEGA, VICTORIA O. MACIEL, MIGUEL MACIEL NIETO (Victoria O. Maciel, Miguel Maciel Nieto, and Norma F. Ortega, Owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (renewal) to allow more vehicles than the Code allows in Land Lot 75 of the 16th District. The property is located at the terminus of Tate Creek Court, west of Bells Ferry Road (568 Tate Creek Court).

11. SLUP-8(2026) RICK KUHLMAN (North Church Lane Properties, LLC, Owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit to allow firewood splitting and storage in Land Lot 899 of the 17th District. The property is located on the west side of Olympic Industrial Drive, south of Plant Atkinson Road (2967 Olympic Industrial Drive).

12. ITEM OB-49-2026 — To consider a reduction of required public road frontage from 75 feet to zero feet for Tract 2 and a front setback variance to 30-feet from 45-feet for Zach Munoz. The property is located on the north side of Pickens Road in Land Lots 141 and 156 of the 19th District (5310 Pickens Road).

13. ITEM OB-52-2026 — To consider a lot size reduction for livestock/farm animals from required 2 acres to 1.84 acres, and other variances for Claudia Brice. The property is located on the east side of Ewing Road, south of Beecher Drive in Land Lot 1012 of the 19th District (Ewing Road).

14. ITEM OB-56-2026 — To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for John Morris and Maris Pantels regarding rezoning application Z-59 of 1996. The property is located on the west end of Tynemoore Court, in Land Lot 745 of the 17th District (1909 Tynemoore Court).

15. ITEM OB-57-2026 — To consider a lot size reduction for livestock/farm animals from required 2 acres to 1.299 acres, and other accessory structure variances for Jordan G. Miller. The property is located on the south side of Old Villa Rica Road, south of Reece Road in Land Lot 609 of the 19th District (2727 Old Villa Road).

16. Z-28(2026) CONNOR THORPE (Charles G. Bullard and Brenda G. Bullard, as Trustees of the Charles and Brenda Bullard Revocable Trust, Dated October 17, 2024, Owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lot 1194 of the 19th District. The property is located on the east and west sides of Brown Road, south of Brownwood Drive (5140 and 5180 Brown Road).

17. Z-34(2026) MAVIS TIRE SUPPLY, LLC (Brixmor New Chastain Corners SC, LLC, Owner) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for Light Automotive Repair in Land Lots 350, 371 and 372 of the 16th District. The property is located at the northwest intersection of Canton Road and Chastain Corner (3595 Canton Road).

18. Z-37(2026) HAWK-GUYS, LLC (Hawk-Guys, LLC, Owner) requesting rezoning from R-15 and R-20 to RA-5 for Single-family residences in Land Lot 563 and 564 of the 19th District. The property is located on the west side of Powder Springs Road, the northern terminus of Hartridge Drive, and the east end of Sebring Court (2060 Powder Springs Road).

19. Z-38(2026) SONNY M. MCMILLEN (Sonny M. McMillen, Owner) requesting rezoning from UVC and R-20 to UVC for Single-family Residence and Sale of High-end Appliances in Land Lots 837 and 866 of the 19th District. The property is located on the north side of Powder Springs Road and on the south side of Pine Grove Drive, across from Sanders Road (2998 Powder Springs Road).

20. LUP-6(2026) TASHA TOLBERT AND ALICIA STEEL (2591 Morgan Road, LLC, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow an increase in the capacity of a group home from four residents to eight residents in Land Lot 590 of the 16th District. The property is located on the west side of Morgan Road, south of Ramblewood Drive (2591 Morgan Road).

21. LUP-30(2026) KEITH MINGO (Keith A. Mingo, Owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more vehicles than the Code allows in Land Lots 1027 and 1028 of the 19th District. The property is located on the northwest corner of Cherry Ridge Drive and Hiram Lithia Springs Road (5116 Cherry Ridge Drive).

22. LUP-31(2026) DORIS DIAZ (Doris Yesenia Diaz Mendoza, Owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more vehicles and adults than the Code allows in Land Lot 564 of the 19th District. The property is located on the east side of Elkhart Circle (2685 Elkhart Circle).

23. LUP-33(2026) J. SANTOS BAZA MARTINEZ (J. Santos Baza Martinez, Owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more adults and vehicles than the Code allows in Land Lot 207 of the 17th District. The property is located on the southwest corner of Olive Springs Road and Tatum Street (1786 Olive Springs Road).

24. SLUP-3(2026) JOE DIRT DEVELOPMENT (Joe Dirt Development, LLC, Owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for chipping, grinding, or reduction of materials (organic green waste) in Land Lots 930 and 943 of the 16th District. The property is located on the west side of Kennestone Circle, north of Cobb Parkway (1284 Kennestone Circle).

25. Z-48(2026) BENJAMIN MIDDLEBROOKS (Corey A. Ford and Peggy L. Ford, Owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for a Flooring Install Business in Land Lot 318 of the 20th District. The property is located on the east side of Ernest Barrett Parkway, south of McDaniel Road (3261 Ernest Barrett Parkway).

26. Z-51(2026) FLOURNOY DEVELOPMENT GROUP, LLC (Cobb County, Owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RRC for a Multi-family Residential in Land Lots 763 & 764 of the 17th District. The property is located at the southeast intersection of Atlanta Road and I-285, north of Brownwood Lane (4600 Atlanta Road).

27. SLUP-10(2026) BENJAMIN MIDDLEBROOKS (Corey A. Ford and Peggy L. Ford, Owners) requests a Special Land Use Permit to allow a flooring business waste transfer station in Land Lot 318 of the 20th District. The property is located on the east side of Ernest Barrett Parkway, south of McDaniel Road (3261 Ernest Barrett Parkway).

28. ITEM OB-50-2026 — To consider a Settlement of Litigation for David Pearson Communities, Inc. and Land Acquisition Investments, LLC regarding cases Z-61 of 2023. The property is located at the northwest intersection of Atlanta Road and Daniel Drive, and on the west side of Atlanta Road in Land Lots 421, 422, 443 and 444 of the 17th District (1972 Atlanta Road).

29. ITEM OB-55-2026 — To consider installing a gate and making Graceville subdivision a private road and consider other variances for Chuck Owuzo. The property is located at the southwesterly corner of Friendship Church Road and Friendship Church Lane in Land Lot 277 of the 19th District (Friendship Church Road).

30. ITEM OB-58-2026 — To consider amending the site plan and stipulations for Eric and Julie Trehern regarding rezoning application Z-157 of 2004. The property is located at the western end of Cambridge Approach Circle, north of Childers Road in Land Lot 50 of the 1st District (4680 Cambridge Approach Circle).