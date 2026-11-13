Using several bucket trucks, crews from Marietta Power and Water hang a large banner celebrating the Marietta High School girls cross country team's seventh consecutive state championship on the Marietta Middle School pedestrian bridge passing over Polk Street. By Steve Tumlin

Drivers heading west on Polk Street may notice a new look to the Marietta Middle School pedestrian bridge.

City officials, with help from Marietta Power and Water, hung a large banner across the skybridge celebrating the Marietta High School girls’ cross country team’s seventh consecutive state championship, which they won Saturday.

With a final tally of 48 points, the Blue Devils won its seventh consecutive girls’ cross country state championship in Carrollton. This year’s victory was in Class AAAAAAA.

After winning the 2025 championship by a comfortable margin, the Blue Devils fought their way through a much closer race this time around, as rival Harrison High School came in second by a margin of five points.

Marietta’s Alyssa Trevino was the Class AAAAAAA runner up, crossing the finish line at the 18:49.57 mark. The Blue Devils had four of the race’s top 11 runners as Mary Kate Ninness (19:23.91), Bailey Turner (19:40.03) and Anna Caroline Donald (19:46.14) crossed the line seventh, 10th and 11th, respectively.

Marietta’s seven consecutive titles set a new all-time record for the most consecutive state championships in the state's largest classification, according to a district spokesperson.

In a social media post Friday, Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin posted several photos of the power and water crews using several bucket trucks to meticulously hang the banner, which shows each member of the cross country team celebrating their victory.

“Enjoy while traveling West,” Tumlin’s post read.

To celebrate the monumental victory, the girls team will be honored with a Tour of Champions Monday, where the team will visit each school in the Marietta district to celebrate with students and staff.

“This tour is about more than recognizing a state title. It’s about showing our younger students what’s possible,” Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera said. “We want every student who celebrates alongside this team to see a little of themselves in these champions and know that with hard work and determination, they can reach their own finish line, with the entire city of Marietta cheering them on.”

During the last stop at Marietta High School, Tumlin will present the team with an official proclamation.