Supreme Court will consider Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access at the southern border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to consider President Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access at the southern border. The Trump administration wants the high court to overturn lower court decisions that found the ban unlawful. Federal law allows people to seek asylum if they fear persecution, but the executive branch decides whether to grant it. The administration argues the ban is necessary to reduce migrant flow. The ACLU says the order illegally bypasses protections passed by Congress. The asylum ban is part of a series of immigration restrictions Trump introduced upon returning to office in 2025.

Bessent blames Lutnick's Commerce Department for not restricting Nvidia chips to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he was frustrated with the Commerce Department’s delay in implementing controls over the export of certain Nvidia chips to China. Bessent said on CNBC Friday that his department, along with the departments of State and Defense and the U.S. Trade Representative, were in favor of adding Megaspeed to an export control list for months but that the Commerce Department was in charge of the matter.

'TrumpCare' and commemorative plaques — how Democrats are pitching deal-making with the president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats who swept into power fueled by voter backlash to President Donald Trump are now pitching ways to collaborate with the Republican in the White House. They are playing to Trump's love of making deals to propel their agenda. New Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed has suggested “TrumpCare,” a golden insurance card with universal healthcare, dangling the president’s name on the ambitious Democratic proposal. Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico says Trump could go down in history like Lyndon B. Johnson, who was seen as a master of congressional dealmaking. It's a political as well as practical strategy, and a way to try to avoid having Trump just veto all their ideas.

Who is Chris Van Hollen, the senator challenging Chuck Schumer to be majority leader?

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen has emerged as a challenger to New York Sen. Chuck Schumer as the Democratic Party picks a Senate majority leader. Van Hollen launched his bid Thursday, casting himself as a new face that reflects the public’s desire for change after the midterm campaign delivered Democrats control of the Senate and the House. Van Hollen is a two-term incumbent who previously represented Maryland in the House and in the legislature. Van Hollen became an early face of Democratic resistance to President Donald Trump in the Republican's second term in the White House.

Republicans acknowledge voters rejected them but show little appetite for breaking with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are grappling with unexpected losses after the midterm elections. National Republican Congressional Committee chair Rep. Richard Hudson acknowledges the party's failure to connect with voters on key issues like high gas prices. This week, Republicans met behind closed doors to analyze their defeat and plan their next moves before Democrats assume control of the House and the Senate in January. Some Republicans are angry and blame their party's leadership, while others focus on future strategies. House Republicans elected Jim Jordan as their leader, reflecting a desire for a more combative approach. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans reelected John Thune, suggesting a more moderate stance.

US military downs 2 Iranian attack drones as Iran claims a strike on a US radar in Bahrain

The U.S. military has intercepted two Iranian attack drones headed toward Bahrain. Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it struck a U.S. radar system in Bahrain, but this couldn't be independently verified. The U.S. denied any damage or injuries. Iran also reported a tanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, causing an explosion. Meanwhile, in Iran, thousands mourned 350 unidentified soldiers from the Iran-Iraq war. In Gaza, a 9-month-old boy died from hypothermia, raising concerns about the winter ahead. And Iran told the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog that discussions on nuclear monitoring cannot proceed while the country is facing military threats.

Pope says it's a 'joy' to be home as Peru's Chiclayo welcomes back its former shepherd

CHICLAYO, Peru (AP) — Pope Leo XIV has returned to his former diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, marking an emotional homecoming. He says it is a “joy” to be home. His visit highlights his deep connection with the local community. The pope's Latam charter landed Friday at Chiclayo’s airport. The Vatican estimates 1 million people lined his motorcade route, and another 500,000 were at the Mass. Leo, formerly Robert Prevost, spent two decades as a missionary priest and bishop in Peru. He is beloved for his dedication to social justice and his closeness to the people. His visit is filled with joy and nostalgia, as he reconnects with the place and people who shaped his ministry.

SpaceX aims for first double catch of Starship in its most ambitious test flight yet

SpaceX is launching Starship into orbit on its boldest test yet, a 22-hour flight that aims to recapture the entire rocket at the Texas pad. Everything is on track for the planned Friday launch, pending approval from federal regulators. Elon Musk's company will attempt to return the booster six minutes after liftoff, followed the next day by the bullet-shaped spacecraft in what would be a momentous first. Giant mechanical arms will be used to pluck each segment in midair. The spacecraft will deliver 26 Starlink satellites to orbit, then complete 15 laps around Earth before tackling the grand finale.

UK police launch sex offense investigation into children’s author and TV personality David Walliams

LONDON (AP) — London police say they are investigating children’s author and TV personality David Walliams for serious sexual offenses after news outlets reported allegations of misconduct. The Metropolitan Police said it had received a number of allegations of abuse in the past after a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian newspaper. The allegations are different from those reported by the news outlets, police said. But they will also look into the news stories to see if there is evidence of other crimes.

Stocks sway as Wall Street heads for a winning week after several turbulent days

Stocks fell in shaky trading on Wall Street Friday, but the market remains on track for a winning week. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Friday and is on track for a weekly gain of 2.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.1%. Technology stocks were the biggest weights on the market. Wall Street remains unsteady a day after the AI industry was rocked by the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Oil prices swung. Treasury yields were mixed in the bond market. Stocks in Europe were also mixed.