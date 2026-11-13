Georgia Lottery logo By Georgia Lottery/Special

The Georgia Lottery announced that a 100X The Money ticket from Food Mart, 86 Fairground Street NE in Marietta, won $10,000 on Nov. 12.

Two players hit the jackpot for $129,120 each in the Nov. 10 Fantasy 5 drawing. One player purchased their ticket from New Grands, 27 Golf Crest Drive in Acworth while the other player, an Ellenwood resident, purchased their ticket on the Georgia Lottery site. Both tickets matched all five winning numbers, which was 11-15-18-20-23.

As with all Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from scratchers, Fantasy 5, Diggi Games and Millionaire for Life benefit education in the state of Georgia.

For more information, visit www.galottery.com.