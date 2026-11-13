Sean O’Sullivan is stepping away from the football field, but the Pope alum will not be going far as he takes over as the school’s athletic director. By Special — Cecil Copeland, file

Pope football coach Sean O’Sullivan is trading one job on campus for another, completing a longtime goal in the process.

O’Sullivan stepped down as his coaching post to take over as the school’s full-time athletic director. He will follow interim AD Lindsay Barnette and former longtime AD Josh Mathews, who left at the end of the 2025-26 school year to become the associate director of athletics at the First Academy in Orlando, Florida.

The move was approved Thursday by the Cobb County School Board.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead this program for the school and the community,” O’Sullivan said. “The foundation is there and I know it will be my job to keep us at the current high level of success.”

O’Sullivan said the AD role is a job he had as a career goal, but just not quite so soon. He said he was hoping to potentially move toward the position in six to 10 years from now, but the opening sped up the timeline, and when he thought about it, he said now turned out to be the right time.

“Josh did an unbelievable job,” O’Sullivan said. “Any time you take over for someone who was that successful, you don’t have to rebuild anything. The program is in a really good spot.”

A 2004 Pope graduate, O’Sullivan went on to play at West Georgia and Mars Hill, then worked on the staffs at Mars Hill, Delta State and Southeastern Louisiana. He first came back to his alma mater in 2017 as an assistant and defensive coordinator under another alum, Tab Griffin.

O’Sullivan also spent time as the head coach at North Atlanta (2018-19) and Centennial (2020-22) before becoming the ninth head coach in Pope history.

O’Sullivan went 10-30 at the Greyhounds’ coach, including 3-7 in the 2026 season, but he returned the program to an upward trajectory. His career mark is 26-82.

Ironically, one of O’Sullivan’s first jobs as athletic director will be to help advise Pope principal Matthew Bradford in finding a new football coach.

“Mr. Bradford will do a good job of filling that spot,” O’Sullivan said.

Another irony is O’Sullivan is giving up a job in which the schedule is nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the football season, to one that is nearly that, but year-round.

O’Sullivan said he is up for the challenge of continuing Pope’s long tradition of athletic success. The school won the 2026 Directors Cup for Class AAAAA and is regularly among the top schools in its classification.

“It’s a different kind of busy,” he said. “The hours will change, but its a change I’m looking forward to.”