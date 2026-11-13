Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale speaks at the school board’s monthly meeting Thursday night. By Bo Underwood

MARIETTA — On Thursday, the Cobb County Board of Education voted 4-3 to approve three-year contract extensions for Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s executive cabinet and all of the district’s school principals.

The board voted along party lines, with the four Republicans in favor and the three Democrats opposed.

Democratic board member Tre Hutchins moved to amend the motion and remove the contracts, but it failed.

Cobb Board of Education Chairman Randy Scamihorn said there could be no discussion of the contract extensions because they were personnel matters.

The vote took place at the first board meeting since Democrat Micheal Gaza defeated Republican board Vice Chairman David Chastain in the November election, which flips the board from Republican to Democratic control in January.

Jeff Hubbard, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said the contract extensions appear to be a “golden parachute” to financially protect Ragsdale’s cabinet members once Garza is sworn into the school board.

“This just smacks of protecting people as we have a new change on the board,” Hubbard said. “Basically, if I were a taxpayer in Cobb, I would be mad as (h ---).”

Hubbard said administrative staff in Cobb, including executive cabinet members and principals, traditionally have had their contracts extended on an annual basis in January, followed by teachers in February.

Ragsdale was the only district employee with a three-year contract entering Thursday.

The Cobb School District employs 112 principals. There are seven members of the superintendent’s executive cabinet heading various departments: Chief Financial Officer David Baker, Chief Human Resources Officer Keeli Bowen, Chief Academic Officer Kevin Carpenter, Chief Strategy and Accountability Officer John Floresta, Chief School Leadership Officer Jasmine Kullar, Chief of Staff Matthew Moody and Chief Technology and Operations Officer Marc Smith.

“This is my 43rd year in education, and I have never seen something this large, on a scale,” Hubbard said. “I was sitting there just absolutely stunned.”

Scamihorn told the Journal Friday the contracts were given out to provide security for staff members who could otherwise be affected by leadership changes.

“We are entering into an uncertain time of leadership and change because of the election, not just locally but nationwide,” Scamihorn said. “We are simply wanting to continue the best we can to maintain our No. 1 quality of education in the state, if not the Southeast. We felt like this was a non-major decision to help people have that security, they don’t have to start looking for jobs, and we can maintain the quality of work that they give us.”

Scamihorn rejected the idea of the move being a “golden parachute,” and said the extensions were handed out to prevent Cobb school employees from pursuing other jobs.

“A golden parachute is, if not traditionally, without exception, given to somebody that’s leaving,” he said. “These folks don’t want to leave, and if they don’t have the security, they’re going to start looking for another opportunity that gives them the stability that we all want in our careers.”

Hubbard characterized the move as a misuse of public funding, and said it was irresponsible for the school board to hand out over 100 three-year contracts in the current economic climate.

“It is one of the most egregious acts of fiscal irresponsibility I’ve ever seen,” Hubbard said. “And this is not a Republican issue. This is not a Democratic issue. This is a public education issue. In a time when we don’t have the money to be spending it on extra frivolous things, and all of a sudden we’ve just told 140, 150 people, ‘You’ve now got a contract for three years.’”

Yet Scamihorn said Cobb County’s economy is performing well and the district is in a healthy financial position to award the contracts. He reminded the public of the possible impending leadership changes on the board.

“Even when the economic conditions slowed down, people were still moving in, businesses were still moving into Cobb County,” he said. “So, it’s pretty straightforward. For anyone to look for a nefarious secret agenda, they’re not looking at the circumstances that we’re facing here in the coming months.”

In a Facebook post Friday morning, Garza indicated the contract extensions would not deter the future Democratic board majority from enacting its agenda when he is sworn in.

“Change is coming,” Garza wrote. “And there is nothing that the board did last night and will potentially do in December that cannot be undone when I take office and new leadership is seated in January.”