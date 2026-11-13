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A third juvenile has been charged in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Powder Springs resident British Hart, Cobb Police report.

A 16-year-old is now facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges for his alleged role in the killing, according to Sgt. Eric Smith, a spokesperson for the Cobb Police Department.

The Journal has reached out to court officials for a copy of the third suspect’s arrest warrant.

The news comes after police arrested 15-year-old Raj Valentino Singh, of Marietta, and 17-year-old Marcus Deyunte Woodruff, 17, also of Marietta, in connection with this case.

According to Cobb Police, all three suspects now face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, and all are being charged as adults in this case.

According to Singh and Woodruff’s arrest warrants, both are accused of shooting Hart in the face with a firearm, resulting in his death.

The killing took place just after 9:40 p.m. Oct. 30 at a home located at 3473 Mustang Drive, near the intersection of Macedonia and Hopkins Road, according to police.

At the time, patrol officers from the Powder Springs Police Department were dispatched to the house to calls of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located Hart suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Hart succumbed to his injuries, Smith said.

The Powder Springs Police Department then requested the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit to assume the investigation.

Singh was arrested sometime after police’s initial investigation and booked at the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center, where he remains in custody without bond, according to police.

According to his jail records, Woodruff was arrested in connection to this case on Saturday and also booked at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he too is in custody without bond.

The third juvenile male suspect is in custody at the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center where he is being held without bond, Smith said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.