Fallout from the Nvidia scandal may dampen the exuberance around the AI boom

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s stunning resignation has sent ripples throughout the global technology industry, with competitors itching to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the chip giant. Others wonder if the downfall of one of AI’s biggest cheerleaders will dampen the mood around the civilization-altering technology. Some of Nvidia’s biggest rivals, such as Broadcom, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, saw their shares advance Thursday following Huang’s departure, as investors predicted that its customers may be looking to diversify their suppliers. In the end, analysts say, this might not be such a bad thing.

Microsoft reports progress in reviving email and other services during a global outage

Microsoft is making progress in bringing its popular workplace software back online as a global outage enters its second day, disrupting business communications, police emergency calls, court operations and AI tools. The outage, which began Thursday, affected business communications, emergency services, and court operations. Microsoft said it is working to restore services and improve email delivery. The company stated there is no indication of malicious activity. The outage impacted governments and businesses from Japan to Australia, causing delays in court trials and affecting public services. Microsoft is prioritizing recovery efforts and working with affected organizations to minimize disruption.

US military downs 2 Iranian attack drones as Iran claims a strike on a US radar in Bahrain

The U.S. military has intercepted two Iranian attack drones headed toward Bahrain. The Revolutionary Guard claimed it struck a U.S. radar system in Bahrain, but this couldn't be independently verified. The U.S. denied any damage or injuries. Iran also reported a tanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, causing an explosion. Meanwhile, in Iran, thousands mourned 350 unidentified soldiers from the Iran-Iraq war. In Gaza, a 9-month-old boy died from hypothermia, raising concerns about the winter ahead. Humanitarian groups warn more people are at risk without increased winter supplies.

Democrats are weighing impeachment of RFK Jr. while courting his supporters

NEW YORK (AP) — When Democrats take over Congress in January, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be a major oversight target. His changes to vaccine guidance and cuts to medical research have sparked criticism. Some lawmakers have suggested impeachment, and probes into his actions are underway. However, Democrats also want to find common ground with Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again supporters. This balance is tricky since many MAHA activists still see Kennedy as an ally. Democrats will try to hold him accountable while collaborating on shared interests like regulating pesticides and improving school lunches. They'll also have to work to lower health costs.

Van Hollen to challenge Schumer for Senate Democratic leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland says he will run for Senate Majority Leader in the next Congress, setting up a challenge to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer after the party swept to power in the midterm elections. Van Hollen said in a statement Thursday night that “the American people called for change” and that is why he is running. The race will be the first contested election for Democratic leader in decades. The question of whether to reelect Schumer has already divided the caucus and many senators will not say publicly how they will vote.

Republicans acknowledge voters rejected them but show little appetite for breaking with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are grappling with unexpected losses after the midterm elections. National Republican Congressional Committee chair Rep. Richard Hudson acknowledges the party's failure to connect with voters on key issues like high gas prices. This week, Republicans met behind closed doors to analyze their defeat and plan their next moves before Democrats assume control of the House and the Senate in January. Some Republicans are angry and blame their party's leadership, while others focus on future strategies. House Republicans elected Jim Jordan as their leader, reflecting a desire for a more combative approach. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans reelected John Thune, suggesting a more moderate stance.

Trump's Justice Department faces a new era of scrutiny under a Democratic-led Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has functioned for nearly two years as an extension of the White House, unchecked by a Republican-controlled Congress. It has pursued investigations into President Donald Trump’s enemies, fired waves of career employees and defended administration stances that judges across the country repeatedly deemed legally dubious. Now, sweeping Democratic gains in Congress have shifted the balance of power in Washington, teeing up an onslaught of expected investigations into those actions. Attorney General Todd Blanche says the department will cooperate with Congress but has also insisted “we will not back down” from Trump’s agenda.

The US and Mexico are on the verge of forfeiting a major health victory. Here's what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — International health experts are meeting to assess whether the U.S. and Mexico have lost their measles elimination status. Measles, a highly contagious disease, had been controlled in the U.S. for 30 years. Large outbreaks in recent years have led to thousands of illnesses and about a dozen deaths. The Pan American Health Organization is reviewing genetic evidence this week to determine if the virus is spreading continuously. Health experts blame the outbreaks on falling vaccination rates fueled by disproven claims that the vaccines, which have saved millions of lives globally, are not safe.

Peru's Chiclayo welcomes its former shepherd home, and revels in pope's love

CHICLAYO, Peru (AP) — Pope Leo XIV has returned to his former diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, marking an emotional homecoming. His visit highlights his deep connection with the local community. The pope's Latam charter landed Friday at Chiclayo’s airport, where he was warmly welcomed. Church organizers expect up to a million people for his Mass on Friday morning. Leo, formerly Robert Prevost, spent two decades as a missionary priest and bishop in Peru. He is beloved for his dedication to social justice and his closeness to the people. His visit is filled with joy and nostalgia, as he reconnects with the place and people who shaped his ministry.

Stocks sway as Wall Street heads for a winning week after several turbulent days

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are swinging again on Wall Street, but the market remains on track for its first winning week since early October. The S&P 500 fell 1% Friday and is on track for a weekly gain of 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.8%. Technology stocks were the biggest weights on the market. Wall Street remains unsteady a day after the AI industry was rocked by the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Oil prices rose. Treasury yields were mixed in the bond market. Stocks in Europe and Asia were also mixed.