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Gilberto J. Torres of Miami Beach, Florida, is accused of stealing and selling wristbands to a concert at Truist Park on July 27, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., according to an arrest warrant from the Cobb County Police Department.

Torres dressed as a Live Nation employee, gained entry into a secured area where several wristbands were on a counter. While Braves employees were distracted, Torres took approximately 18 wristbands and put them into his pocket. He then sold the wristbands to attendees of the concert being held at the stadium. The incident was captured on several video cameras and viewed by police, according to the warrant.

Torres is charged with theft by taking - greater than $1,500. Torres does not appear in jail records.