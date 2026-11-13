WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A woman whose pickup truck accelerated onto the field of a Kansas youth soccer game, killing two people, had been taking a nap in the driver's seat when the vehicle began moving and will not face criminal charges, prosecutors said.

The 34-year-old woman, who authorities have not identified, told detectives she awoke Oct. 17 to the screams of both her children inside the truck and people outside at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, according to a report by Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Ten other people were injured.

She told detectives she was disoriented and tried and failed to press the brake, according to the report released Thursday. Bennett said Kansas law does not support filing criminal charges.

"There is no evidence to support the conclusion that she knew the truck was still in drive, or evidence to explain what motive she would have had to do so," the report said.

Authorities have said the woman had two of her children in the pickup truck with her when she drove from a parking space onto one of the soccer fields, striking multiple children and adults, according to police. Another one of her children was playing soccer on a different field.

The two people killed at the scene were Cole Adrian, 6, and Nicholas Schafer, 35, both of McPherson, Kansas, police said.

Ten others ranging from 5 to 68 were taken to area hospitals with injuries described as nonserious.

After the crash, the woman was released pending results of toxicology tests and a mechanical examination of the vehicle.

Investigators say they interviewed more than 30 witnesses, including the driver and her two children who were inside the pickup at the time of the crash.