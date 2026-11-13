Charles Brandon Griffin By Cobb County Sheriff's Office/Special

Charles Brandon Griffin, 40, of Dallas, is accused of walking onto Kell High School on Nov. 4 at 6:43 a.m. and damaging the stand alone placement sign in front of the school, according to an arrest warrant from the Cobb County Police Department.

Griffin was observed throwing a large unknown circular object into the billboard sign, which resulted in the glass being broken. The damages were valued at $2,500. Griffin then proceeded to walk north on Canton Road, according to the warrant.

Griffin is charged with criminal interference with government property. He was arrested on Nov. 4 at 7:40 a.m. and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to jail records.

Griffin remains in custody on a $2,500 bond.