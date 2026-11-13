Single-game tickets for the Braves’ 2027 home schedule at Truist Park went on sale Friday. By Colin Hubbard — AP, file

Single-game tickets for Atlanta Braves’ 2027 home schedule went on sale Friday.

Tickets can be purchased online at braves.com/tickets.

Fan-favorite activities are set to return for the 2027 season, including Friday Night fireworks, Braves Block Parties in The Battery Atlanta before all Saturday home games, and children running the bases after Sunday games.

Also back is alumni Sundays, which will feature former Braves signing autographs in the Battery before every home game.

Special events and celebrations at Truist Park next season include the Braves Country 5K on June 5, Pride Night on June 23, Alumni Weekend on Aug. 20-21, HBCU Night on Aug. 25 and Los Bravos Night on Sept. 23.

The Braves also released a first look at select gate giveaways for the 2027 season.

Highlights include a BravesVision bobblehead, featuring play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin and analyst C.J. Nitkowski, commemorating their signature seventh-inning snack toss (April 16); a concert-style t-shirt celebrating the 10th anniversary of Truist Park (April 3); and a Hawaiian shirt featuring vintage-style baseball cards honoring every member of the Braves Hall of Fame to celebrate the start of Alumni Weekend (Aug. 20).