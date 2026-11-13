By Special

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, 175 Bourne Avenue in Pooler, will continue its monthly Mighty Talk series with “Enemies No More” at 11 a.m. on Nov. 19.

New York Times best-selling author Adam Makos will share the true stories behind two of his books - both are true tales of courage, humanity and wartime enemies who became unlikely friends.

The books are:

“TIDAL WAVE: The Pilots, the Princess and the Enemy Ace: A True Story of Courage and Survival in WWII” reveals the little-known aftermath of Operation Tidal Wave, the daring Aug. 1, 1943, low-level B-24 raid against the vital Ploesti oil fields in Romania. Markos explores through the experiences of downed American airmen, Princess Ecaterina “Catherine” Caradja, Romanian fighter ace Prince Constantine Cantacuzino and King Michael I, the acts of courage, resistance and compassion that followed one of the costliest missions in American airpower history.

The New York Times bestseller “A Higher Call” recounts the encounter between American B-17 pilot Charlie Brown and German fighter ace Franz Stigler. With Brown’s badly damaged bomber struggling to return home, Stigler made the decision to spare the aircraft and escort it to safety. Decades later, the former enemies reunited, revealing a powerful true story of honor, humanity and friendship amid the brutality of war.

The program is free, but registration is required at https://forms.gle/umRQ81S9sW1ozneC6.

For more information, call 912-748-8888 or www.mightyeighth.org.