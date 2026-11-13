Cobb County Restaurant Report Card – 11/12/2026

The Georgia Department of Public Health conducted food service inspections in Cobb County on 11/12/2026. The following 4 establishments were inspected.

🔴 Grade U (Failing) = below 70 | 🟠 Grade C = 70–79 | 🟡 Grade B = 80–89 | 🟢 Grade A = 90–100

🟡 Grade B (80–89) — 1 location

CHINA DOLL RESTAURANT THE — 🟡 80 (Grade B)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 1230 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 4-5 MARIETTA, GA 30067 • (770) 955-6544

🟢 Grade A (90–100) — 3 locations

PAPPADEAUX SEAFOOD KITCHEN — 🟢 97 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 2830 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067 • (770) 984-8899SUSHIOLOGY — 🟢 100 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 1615 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 207 KENNESAW, GA 30152 • (678) 324-0912MEDITERRANEAN BISTRO — 🟢 100 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 3940 CHEROKEE ST STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30144 • (404) 704-7610

Source: Georgia Environmental Health Food Service Inspection database. Data reflects food service inspections conducted 11/12/2026–11/12/2026.