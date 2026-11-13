AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Fallout from the Nvidia scandal may dampen the exuberance around the AI boom

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's stunning resignation has sent ripples through the global technology industry, with rival chipmakers itching to take advantage of the uncertainty and others wondering if the downfall of one of AI's biggest cheerleaders will dampen the mood around the civilization-altering technology.

Huang, who stepped down Thursday following reports of extramarital affairs, including with a suspected Chinese spy, was the very public face of a company that dominates the market for computer chips used to train and run AI models. In March, Huang predicted Nvidia will be grappling with a $1 trillion backlog in orders for its chips by the end of the year, doubling his estimate from a year earlier.

A linchpin of the AI boom, Nvidia trades off with Apple as Wall Street's most valuable company and has invested heavily in other AI firms.

Some of Nvidia's biggest rivals, such as Broadcom, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, saw their shares advance Thursday following Huang's departure as investors predicted that its customers will look to diversify their suppliers. In the end, analysts say, this might not be a bad thing.

“This could turn what has effectively been a monopoly into a horse race again, as competitors rush to meet growing demand,” said Bret Greenstein, chief AI officer at the global consultancy West Monroe. “Nvidia did not create that demand, and a shift in this part of the market could ultimately diversify the supply chain, create more choice for customers and strengthen the broader AI industry in the years ahead.”

Microsoft struggles to restore services as outage hits companies and governments worldwide

HONG KONG (AP) — From Asia to the U.S., Microsoft’s outage involving services like Outlook and Teams has dragged on for hours and impacted many users, companies and some government operations as the technology giant struggled to fix the issue.

Microsoft said in an update Friday that the outage was affecting a wide range of Microsoft 365 offerings that interact with its Exchange Online and email services. Services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot were reported by users to be down.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it was trying different ways to identify the cause of the problem and get its servers back online, using “a measured approach to identify and repair affected infrastructure.”

The company said it did not have any indication that the outage was caused by malicious activity and would treat the incident “with urgency and priority until full resolution.”

Over 430 million people use Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft said on its website.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it destroyed a US radar in Bahrain, and other Mideast news

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it destroyed a U.S. early warning radar in Bahrain, the first such claim in months. The Guard also said a tanker struck a mine while trying to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, causing an explosion.

Neither claim could be independently verified.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Friday. Read our full coverage here.

Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted a statement by the Guard as saying the attack on the U.S. radar system followed a U.S. strike on a telecommunications pole in the southern Iranian port of Sirik.

Bahrain has been one of the strongest critics of Iran and is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.

Europe pushes for seat at Ukraine peace talks​‌ but lacks unified voice

DUBLIN (AP) — European nations are seeking an envoy to represent them in talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, concerned that a U.S.-backed process will leave them sidelined and Kyiv vulnerable as Moscow and Washington decide the fate of a conflict that has roiled the continent.

Whether Europe should be represented by one person or a team — and who should take on the role — is being debated Friday as leaders from the 27-nation European Union meet at a summit in Dublin. Senior EU officials and politicians have been suggested, but there is no consensus yet.

What the job might entail is also unclear and contested. But there is broad agreement by governments from the U.K. to Ukraine on the need for Europe to join the ongoing negotiations involving Moscow, Kyiv and Washington.

“This needs to be resolved," Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said as he arrived at the summit.

“I would hope that today’s discussions bring clarity around this,” he said. "It needs to be, in my view, finally decided upon within the next week or two.”

The US and Mexico are on the verge of forfeiting a major health victory. Here's what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — International health experts are meeting this week to determine if the United States and Mexico have forfeited one of their greatest public health victories — the elimination of measles.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known to medicine, but vaccines had safely stopped the virus’ spread in the U.S. for 30 years. Over those decades, measles had become a medical rarity in the U.S., with deaths from the disease virtually unheard of. But in the past two years, large outbreaks have hit multiple states, spawning thousands of illnesses, including about a dozen deaths.

Experts expect that the meeting, convened by the Pan American Health Organization, or PAHO, will show that measles has officially returned to the U.S. and Mexico — that the virus is now continually spreading within the nations' borders.

“It’s a big deal. The decision represents us moving backwards,” said Dr. David Margolius, director of Cleveland’s health department and a leader in a coalition of big U.S. city health departments.

Here's a look at the meeting's deliberations and why it's important.

Trump's Justice Department faces a new era of scrutiny under a Democratic-led Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has functioned for nearly two years as an extension of the White House, unchecked by a Republican-controlled Congress as it pursued investigations into President Donald Trump's enemies, fired waves of career employees and defended administration stances that judges across the country repeatedly deemed legally dubious.

Now, sweeping Democratic gains in Congress have shifted the balance of power in Washington, teeing up an onslaught of expected investigations into those actions and others as well as scrutiny from the majority party that the current Justice Department had until now managed to skirt.

The department has, at least publicly, appeared unbowed by the altered landscape.

Attorney General Todd Blanche says the department will cooperate with Congress but has also insisted that “we will not back down” from the Republican president's agenda. Meanwhile, a top aide told prosecutors on a call to prepare to be on “wartime” footing and a U.S. attorney publicly warned a top Democrat about planned congressional investigations.

It sets the stage for a pugilistic dynamic as Democrats promise to join already-skeptical courts in reining in the Trump administration while a Justice Department depleted by the losses of thousands of career employees and the postelection departures of senior leaders pledges to push ahead with its agenda.

Democratic political group launches new push to shape AI agenda ahead of 2028

DENVER (AP) — A Democratic political organization is announcing a new effort to shape how to talk with voters about artificial intelligence, deepening its investment on an issue that an increasing number of party leaders believe creates a stark contrast with President Donald Trump's opposition to regulating the powerful technology.

Tomorrow Together was one of several groups that tried to counter the industry's huge campaign war chest during the midterms. It pushed for new limits on artificial intelligence and data centers and spent $6.5 million on behalf of candidates calling for more regulation.

The latest research initiative, pegged at $1.1 million to start, begins as Democrats meet in Denver for the What's Next conference, a two-day opportunity to celebrate their sweeping wins in midterm races and chart a course toward the next presidential campaign. It also comes in the wake of fresh warnings that the technology poses risks to humans as companies begin a new phase of development that will allow AI to build new versions of itself.

“We expect getting this right is going to be critical to winning people's votes,” said Maddie Kriger, the group's chief program officer. “It's also not out of the realm of possibility we will see more and worse AI incidents in the next year, and we want to be prepared to move to help people and take action if that does happen.”

Democrats believe Trump has embraced a wildly unpopular position and handed them an opportunity to become the party that pushes for guardrails on AI development.

Pope Leo XIV denounces 'machismo' and demands women be protected in an emotional return to Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Pope Leo XIV on Thursday denounced widespread “machismo” and violence against women in Peru, demanding that women be protected and respected as he set out marching orders for his beloved Peruvian church and people.

After his emotional homecoming Wednesday, the Peruvian pope got down to business and turned to the challenges facing a church and country he knows well.

He called on the influential Catholic hierarchy to be models of unity and communion, and instructed Peruvian bishops to accompany their flocks and respond to victims of clergy sexual abuse with truth and justice. He also met with six survivors, including from an abusive sect-like group that Pope Francis suppressed last year.

But the 71-year-old pope also showed himself to be positively overjoyed to be home and as relaxed as he has been in public since his 2025 election.

Leo sang along enthusiastically as 40,000 people in Lima's Plaza Mayor serenaded him with “Contigo Perú,” a famous song from Peru’s Pacific coast that celebrates national unity. He sang along later to another hymn, Alma Misionera (Missionary Soul), in Lima's stadium during a vigil along with 60,000 people inside and another 300,000 outside, according to Vatican estimates.

An Israeli strike on a hospital highlights the devastation to Gaza's healthcare system

BEIRUT (AP) — A deadly airstrike on the biggest hospital in the southern Gaza Strip highlighted the devastation that Israel's campaign has wreaked on the Palestinian territory's healthcare system over the past three years.

The strike that hit Nasser Hospital's surgical wing killed six people, including a surgeon and a 13-year-old boy, and heavily damaged operating rooms and patient wards. The Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas commander using the hospital as a base, though it did not provide evidence for the claim.

Israel has carried out near daily strikes in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that took effect in October 2025. Israel says it is targeting militants. Israel launched its campaign in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas' deadly October 2023 attack on southern Israel.

Direct attacks on hospitals have become rarer during the truce. But Thursday's strike underscored how Gaza's health system is still struggling to recover.

Here is a look at Israel's attacks on hospitals, its accusations against Hamas and the impact on Gaza's healthcare system.

Hunt for clues in deadly Brooklyn building collapse will take time

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators began what could be a long search for the cause of a Brooklyn apartment building collapse that killed eight people as the fire department ended rescue operations Thursday after the last victim was freed from the wreckage.

The three-story building gave way while construction workers were digging Wednesday afternoon at an adjacent lot, causing New York City's mayor to order inspections at about 100 building sites involving companies related to the project.

“If there is anyone, or any entity, operating in this city that bears responsibility for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during a news conference.

Investigators have not determined what caused the collapse. Two children, ages 9 and 10, were killed along with adults ranging in age from 22 to 31, according to the New York City Police Department. There were also 18 injured, including four firefighters, Mamdani said. The children were Colombian, as was one of the adults who was killed, according to the country’s consulate in New York.

One witness said he watched bricks fall minutes before the disaster while a woman in a neighboring building said she and fellow residents blamed vibrations from the construction for cracks that appeared in their apartment walls.