UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays UNC Asheville after Tylis Jordan scored 27 points in Georgia Tech's 85-71 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Georgia Tech went 10-9 at home a season ago while going 11-20 overall. The Yellow Jackets allowed opponents to score 77.4 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

UNC Asheville finished 15-17 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs gave up 72.9 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.