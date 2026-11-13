West Georgia Wolves (0-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-2)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory over Charleston Southern.

Charleston Southern went 10-4 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Buccaneers averaged 83.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.1 last season.

West Georgia finished 15-17 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Wolves gave up 79.6 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.