Today is Friday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2026. There are 48 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out coordinated attacks in Paris at the national stadium, in a crowded concert hall, in restaurants and on streets, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.

Also on this date:

In 1775, during the Revolutionary War, American troops captured Montreal under the command of Continental Army Gen. Richard Montgomery.

In 1909, 259 men and boys were killed when fire erupted inside a coal mine in Cherry, Illinois.

In 1956, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a lower-court ruling which found Alabama bus segregation laws were illegal.

In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars, becoming the first spacecraft to orbit another planet.

In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In 1985, some 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.

In 2001, U.S.-backed Northern Alliance fighters in Afghanistan entered Kabul as Taliban forces retreated from the capital city.

In 2022, four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho. (Suspect Bryan Kohberger was given four life sentences without parole after pleading guilty to the murders in 2025 in a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Joe Mantegna is 79. Hockey Hall of Famer Gilbert Perreault is 76. Actor Frances Conroy is 74. Actor Chris Noth is 72. Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is 62. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 59. Actor Steve Zahn is 59. Actor Gerard Butler is 57. Olympic swimming gold medalist Dana Vollmer is 39. Actor Devon Bostick is 35. Singer Julia Michaels is 33. Race car driver Lando Norris is 27. Tennis player Emma Raducanu is 24.