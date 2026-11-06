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American Football
Thursday's Scores
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bulloch 42, Savannah Country Day 0
Christian Heritage 52, Chattooga 21
Drew 38, Forest Park 0
Eagle's Landing Christian 70, Utopian 32
Johnson-Gainesville 28, Stone Mountain 14
Miller Grove 28, Redan 7
Paulding County 42, Cherokee 22
Pepperell 49, Coosa 17
Ridgeland 42, Southeast Whitfield 14
Rockmart 63, Sonoraville 14
Rutland 44, Central-Macon 18
Shaw 12, Monroe 8
Shiloh 48, Midtown 7
Thomas County Central 52, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/