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American Football

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press,

8 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bulloch 42, Savannah Country Day 0

Christian Heritage 52, Chattooga 21

Drew 38, Forest Park 0

Eagle's Landing Christian 70, Utopian 32

Johnson-Gainesville 28, Stone Mountain 14

Miller Grove 28, Redan 7

Paulding County 42, Cherokee 22

Pepperell 49, Coosa 17

Ridgeland 42, Southeast Whitfield 14

Rockmart 63, Sonoraville 14

Rutland 44, Central-Macon 18

Shaw 12, Monroe 8

Shiloh 48, Midtown 7

Thomas County Central 52, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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