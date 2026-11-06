Mt. Bethel closes with chance to earn home playoff game

Mt. Bethel Christian will have an opportunity to clinch a home game in the first round of the state playoffs with a win when the Eagles go on the road to finish the regular season against Fellowship Christian in a Region 9AA game.

A win would complete what has been a successful regular season for Mt. Bethel (6-3, 3-2), which is headed for the Class 2A-4A Private playoffs – and a chance to secure a first-round home game – in it’s first season playing a region schedule as it takes on Fellowship (6-3, 4-1), a perennial state contender which has two state semifinal appearances (2021, ’22) over the last five years to its credit.

“It would be really big,” Mt. Bethel Christian coach Damon Dawson said, “It’s big that we were able to be competitive as we were this year. This is our first year in GHSA and we’ve pretty much competed with (roster) numbers under 30 the whole year, so we had to compete against teams numerically bigger than us. But to have the opportunity to go against a team like Fellowship, who has a great tradition and a really good team this year and then have the opportunity to possibly host a playoff game in your first year is immense. I think it’s a great opportunity. I think it’s a great testimony on what our players have been able to put together this year, what our coaching staff has been able to put together and support from our parents and our community.”

Mt. Bethel will try to bounce back from a 36-14 loss to Mount Pisgah Christian last Saturday, in which three of the Eagles’ four turnovers resulted in Mount Pisgah touchdowns.

“We kind of struggled offensively,” Dawson said. “We threw two pick-sixes and another one that ended up inside the five, which was really the result of the game. Those 21 points ended up being the difference in the game for us. Offensively, we were just not clicking the way we hoped we would have. Defensively, we probably had about four or five four-and-outs where they went for it on fourth down and we were able to stop them. We only (forced) one turnover – the turnover battle was four to one and it’s kind of hard to win when you’re playing a good team when you’re turning the ball over four times and three of them results in immediate scores or score one or two plays after, because it’s so close to the goal line. I felt sincerely bad for our seniors, because it was senior night. However, it was a learning experience in how you have to have resolve. But you also have to play your “A” game at all times – because if you don’t, there are teams in this region that are good enough to beat you.”

As part of the game, Mt. Bethel held an event – which included a watch party and a tailgate for the Georgia-Florida game later that day -- that was designed to unite the community and make the school environment as friendly as possible before Mt. Bethel’s elementary and middle-school students begin high school.

“The mission of the school is to always, always display a Christ-like environment, but also to bring people in from the community, so they can see what it looks like,” Dawson said. “Through the tailgate after the game and even during the game, we openly displayed that and for that purpose, we were winners. We’re saying we won that purpose, we won the mission of God to be out there and really have our values and things displayed to those who were either coming from the community or who were already part of our community.”