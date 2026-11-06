Falcons try to keep slim playoff hopes alive

Pebblebrook will head to North Atlanta this Friday night for the final regular season game of both teams’ 2026 season.

The Falcons (3-6) will hope to carry forward the offensive momentum from their 62-46 home win over Kennesaw Mountain last week. Junior Tyree Carter was the star of the show, accounting for 256 yards of offense and 5 total touchdowns against the Mustangs.

Pebblebrook coach Rodney Hackney said North Atlanta (5-4) is a strong team, and the Falcons will have to play very well if they want to win this week.

“North Atlanta is a good football team, so we know we’re going to have to play a lot better to even be close to duplicating that type of offensive performance,” Hackney said. “We’re just working on the small things and working on us, and that’s really been our story all year. It’s really what we do, not so much the other team.”

Hackney said he and North Atlanta head coach Jamie Aull go back a long way. When Aull was a player at Mt. Zion High School, Hackney was one of his coaches.

“I coached him at Mt. Zion, we played for the state championship when he was a senior, so kind of a small reunion for me and him, now he’s coaching and I coached him,” Hackney said. “My days are getting longer over here because I’ve coached guys that are now becoming head coaches as well. But Jamie’s a great guy, so we’re looking forward to the challenge. He has North Atlanta playing at a high level right now, so we’re going to have to play pretty much flawless football to beat them.”

A win for the Falcons this week could vault them into a playoff position, though they’d likely need other results to fall in their favor as well for that to happen. They currently sit at 38th in the Class AAAAAAA Post Season Rankings, and would need to climb to 32nd or better to earn a playoff berth. North Atlanta currently sits in 28th in the PSR.

Hackney acknowledged the possibility of making the playoffs, but said the full focus for his team has to be on trying to win on Friday night.

“There’s a slight chance we could make the playoffs, and we definitely would accept if it falls that way, but right now we’re just going to focus on North Atlanta and doing our job one play at a time, and let it take a life of its own and just go from there,” Hackney said. “At the end of the day, we can’t control it. We control what we can control, and we’ll go from there.”