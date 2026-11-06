Nolan growing into Indians’ lead running back role

McEachern’s Ty Nolan runs the ball in Friday night’s game against Harrison. (Photos: Anthony Stalcup)

Ty Nolan delivered his biggest performance of his season and career last week, and McEachern coach Kareem Reid believes the sophomore running back is beginning to show what he can do when given the opportunity.

Nolan ran for 232 yards and three touchdowns against Harrison, helping the Indians (7-2) build momentum heading into Friday's regular-season finale at Kennesaw Mountain.

For Reid, the performance was a combination of improved blocking up front and Nolan's ability to take advantage of the opportunities in front of him.

"He did a good job of finding the holes that were there, and then he hit them," Reid said. "The offensive line blocked it up well, and he did a good job of doing his job. When he saw the hole, he was able to finish some long runs for touchdowns as well."

Nolan's performance was particularly encouraging considering the challenges he faced earlier in the season.

An injury slowed his progress during the opening weeks, but Reid said getting healthy and receiving more opportunities have helped Nolan become a more productive part of the offense.

"He's gotten better every week, kind of like the rest of our team," Reid said. "I think he's a kid that, as he gets more touches in the game, he gets better."

Reid added that Nolan's development hasn't necessarily been about gaining confidence, but rather finding his rhythm after recovering from the injury.

"We just had to feed him more," Reid said. "We had to get him more touches, and obviously we've figured that out and we've seen the result of that."

Heading into Friday's game, Nolan is fifth in the county with 877 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. While Nolan is beginning to establish himself on the field, Reid believes he is also developing into a leader within the program.

As a sophomore, Nolan is still learning how to lead his teammates, but his work ethic has already made an impression on the coaching staff.

"He's still a young player. He's only a sophomore, so he's emerging in that area in terms of his leadership," Reid said. "If I were to describe his leadership style, I'd say it's by example right now."

Reid pointed to Nolan's dedication in the weight room and his consistent effort during practice as examples of the standard he sets.

"He's one of the guys in the weight room that when you walk in there, you'll see him in a full sweat," Reid said. "He works really, really hard, and he always practices pretty well, too."

With McEachern preparing to face Kennesaw Mountain (4-5) on Friday, Reid hopes Nolan's performance will be part of a larger offensive improvement as the Indians approach the postseason.

Although the running game has shown promise, Reid wants to see more balance from his offense before the playoffs begin.

"If we can throw the ball around a little bit more, too, I think that'll help open up our offense and prepare us for the playoffs," Reid said. "I just want to see us keep getting better week by week, and I think this Friday's a good opportunity for that."