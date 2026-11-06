South Cobb has difficult road to postseason spot

South Cobb quarterback Freedom Jones scored four touchdowns against Hiram on Friday. By Laura Moon, file

South Cobb's 41-14 victory over Hiram last week gave the Eagles their sixth win of the year and their first winning season since 2012.

However, South Cobb holds the best record of any team currently outside the Georgia High School Association post season rankings (PSR) as the Eagles sit in the No. 38 spot, six spots currently outside a spot in the postseason.

The Eagles have secured no worse than a fourth place finish in Region 5AAAAAA with one game remaining, against undefeated region leader East Paulding. Prior to this season, a top four region finish would have a secured a playoff spot and the Eagles could be celebrating knowing they made the postseason.

Instead, South Cobb will likely have to beat East Paulding to make the playoffs, and if the Eagles lose, it's likely only two teams -- the Raiders and New Manchester -- will make the postseason out of Region 5AAAAAA.

For all of the success coach Marcus Washington Sr. and his staff have had thus far with the Eagles in his third year at the helm, the program could be on the outside looking in when the regular season concludes this week. And although the change to the current PRS system could prevent South Cobb from reaching the playoffs, Washington isn't frustrated because he knows his team had opportunities throughout the season to keep themselves out of this position.

"It all comes back on us. Had we done our thing, and proved ourselves on our body of work, then this wouldn't even be an issue," he said. "I don't put the blame on outside influences like changes to the postseason criteria. That's not something I can control.

"I have to look within. This team has to look within. There were some games that got away from us. Things that we did or didn't do that made the difference. Had we done or not done those things, then we wouldn't be having this conversation. We just need to take care of what we can control and focus on ourselves and do our jobs."

That will be the task as South Cobb looks to take down 9-0 East Paulding, which enters the game ranked fifth in the PSR standings, and is averaging 39.3 points per game while holding opponents to 15.0 per contest.

"East Paulding is a very balanced team," Washington Sr. said. "They have a good defense and athletes all over the field. They're quarterback is good and accurate with the football and he's a capable runner. They can pop big plays in the run game and through the air.

"They're a formidable opponent. We need to do what we know we're capable of and that's play a clean football game and limit our mistakes, win the field position battle and time of possession and execute. We have a small room for error against them, and we'll need to be at our best."