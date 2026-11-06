NCC welcomes in No. 3 Holy Innocents’

North Cobb Christian @ Mt. Paran - NCCS's #11 Oakleen Padgett is surrounded by a host of Mt. Paran defenders center field in Friday night's action. Special//Leah Watson By Leah Watson

North Cobb Christian started Region 5AAA play with three straight defeats to top-10 opponents, which brought lessons about the margin of error.

Over the last three weeks, the Eagles have righted the ship, and now hope to continue the trend of mistake-free football against one of the state’s best - No. 3 Holy Innocents.

“The mistakes that we were making (in those losses), and the non-winning plays, we’ve been able to limit those (recently),” North Cobb Christian coach PJ Hughes said. “On offense this past Friday, we had zero turnovers and only one penalty, and no bad snaps. Those are all things that help you move forward.”

Moving forward is certainly what the Eagles were hoping to do in the middle of their season. After falling to No. 8 Wesleyan, No. 9 KIPP Atlanta and No. 5 Lovett, North Cobb Christian’s young team has grown to understand how any moment can make a difference - good or bad.

“That’s coming with the growth of understanding the importance of every single snap,” Hughes said. “We remember how important every single snap is, it helps the collective be better. So we’re excited about where we are at this moment.”

With a 49-8 win against Therrell last week - their third straight in region play - North Cobb Christian (6-3) has clinched a winning season in Year 1 for Hughes. All phases for the Eagles have improved, with the defense allowing just 18 points during the win streak. But the offense took a jump in Week 9, too, tying a season-high in points - a welcome sign for a unit that has been frustrated at times with the lack of production they’ve managed.

“We’ve stopped ourselves as much as other people have stopped us,” Hughes said. “So we’ve been pushing the last couple of weeks to not focus on anything but ourselves and what we need to do… this past Friday, by playing clean, we were able to make plays when we had those opportunities.”

Now, North Cobb Christian enters Friday’s regular-season finale looking to seize the opportunity, facing off against one of the state’s very best. Having already wrapped up the Region 5AAA title, No. 3 Holy Innocents (9-0) will come to Jacob Dennis Field with the objective of completing just their second undefeated regular season in program history.

It may be the toughest test in the trenches all season for the Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines, too, with the Golden Bears averaging more than 35 points per game while allowing fewer than 7.5 in that span.

The Eagles expect few opportunities at game-breaking plays - but when they come, Hughes says they’ll have to take them - and run with them.

“As simple as it sounds, (you have to) make the plays that are there to be made,” Hughes said. “When we have an opportunity we need to make the throw, make the catch, break the one tackle that might spring a big run… this will be probably as good a team as we can face the rest of the year.

“We really just need to focus on what our job is… if we can execute consistently, we feel like we can be right there with a chance to make something happen in the fourth quarter.”