Lassiter putting final touch on best season since 2013

Caden Jones with the pass By Greg Spell

Lassiter can secure its best regular season in 13 years and a possible first-round state playoff home game when it goes on the road for its season finale against Rome in a battle of Region 6AAAAAA teams.

With a win, Lassiter (7-2, 4-2) -- which is headed to the state playoffs for the first time since 2016 -- would achieve an eighth regular-season for the first time since 2012 and put itself in position to secure a home game for the first round. It would be the first postseason game at Frank Fillmann Stadium for the Trojans since 2013.

“I think more than anything, we’re trying not to just sit here and focus on outcomes, but just trying to get better every single day,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “I think our kids aren’t dumb – that’s the one thing about being at a place like Lassiter, they’re aware of kind of what they’ve accomplished. But I think it shows a growing trend of the hard work that they’ve put in. This senior class is going to be highly thanked, because they’ve really helped put this thing in place. When you combine their class with some of the talent in the younger classes, they’ve really done special things. So, we’re excited. It would be nice to host that first-round playoff game. We have such a great atmosphere and great community support here, that would be something that’s awesome. But that’s not the focus. I think we know now that we’re in, so it’s like, ‘How can we continue to get better every single day, how can we make sure we stay healthy, how can we make sure we’re doing everything we need to do on a daily basis in order to give ourselves an opportunity to win. That’s what we’re kind of focused on.”

Coming off a 20-13 win over Creekview last week, Lassiter now faces Rome (2-7, 2-4), which has struggled most of the season, but enters the regular-season finale with two straight wins.

“I’ll say this, they’re a good football team,” Thom said. “I know people are going to sit there and say, ‘Oh, coach, they’re (2-7), But defensively, they’ve got some Jessies on the defensive line. They’ve got a lot of talent speed-wise. Offensively, they can stretch you. They can stretch you both horizontally and vertically. So, they’re going to present a lot of challenges. Our kids, hopefully, they don’t have a letdown from last week, coming off a big high, and be ready to rock and roll. They’ve got some momentum. You can tell after the bye week they’ve kind of settled in on an identity and they’re doing a lot of good things. I think every game, we’ve talked since we came off our last bye is kind of playoff football. This is a playoff game, no different. It’s going to be a tough one, one of those type games you’re going to have to grind it out. So, hopefully our kids have prepared themselves. I think we’re a resilient group. They’ve had a lot of adversity, especially when you look at that Creekview game, to be able to pull that one out, I think, is going to bode well as we head into the postseason.”