Hansberry's 23 points power Virginia Tech past Mercer 96-67

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Amani Hansberry scored 23 points, Ben Hammond added 16 and Virginia Tech pulled away from Mercer for a 96-67 victory Thursday night.

The Hokies (2-0) led 18-13 before taking control with a 21-1 run. Hansberry scored seven points during the surge, and a 3-pointer by Butta Johnson gave Virginia Tech a 39-14 advantage with 6:04 left in the first half.

Hansberry shot 9 of 13 from the field and added five rebounds and three assists. Hammond had four assists and five steals, while Jaylen Curry finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Isaiah Elohim scored 11 points for Virginia Tech, and Butta Johnson added nine on three 3-pointers. Tyler Johnson had eight points and a team-high nine rebounds.

KJ Lamonte led Mercer (1-1) with 21 points, five assists and four rebounds. Karon Boyd added 12 points and six rebounds.

Virginia Tech shot 48.6% (34 of 70) from the field and committed only four turnovers. Mercer had 18 turnovers and shot 40.7% (22 of 54).

Up next

Virginia Tech: Hosts Iowa this Tuesday.

Mercer: At Davidson on Saturday.

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