Fisher catches on as Hawks’ top target

Hillgrove’s Jaden Fisher makes the catch for a touchdown in Friday night’s game against North Atlanta. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)

Despite being part of a run-heavy offense, wide receiver Jaden Fisher has put together a nice year in his last with Hillgrove.

Fisher has 454 yards on 31 receptions and also has six touchdowns, the most of any receiver on the team.

Hawks coach Justin Deshon said Fisher has been very consistent over the last three years.

“He understands what we’re doing,” Deshon said. “He’s become a very savvy, polished route runner and makes a lot of big plays for us. We’re heavy in the RPO (run-pass option) world, so every time we are running it, we’re looking to get it out there too, so Fisher’s a good option to go to.”

Deshon said Fisher has grown tremendously since last season and it shows on film.

“Coach (Keon) Humphries, our receivers coach, has done a great job with him about being a little more (of a) patient route runner,” Deshon said. “Just watching him mature over the last three years has been incredible. The jump from last season to this season just pops on film. His speed’s gotten a little bit better, and I’m just proud of him.”

Fisher is averaging 14.6 yards per catch this season, and Deshon said he does a good job of both getting open down the field and getting a lot of yards after the catch.

“He’s good at finding grass, and the quarterback’s good at finding him to get him some chunk plays,” Deshon said. “In our concept stuff, he’s very dangerous with the football in his hands. He’s got a little bit of both, and that’s why I do think ultimately he’ll be a good college football player.”

Prior to last week’s bye, Hillgrove had a tight 35-31 win over North Atlanta to improve to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in region 2AAAAAAA.

In good position to advance to the playoffs, Deshon said he wants to treat this week’s game against Campbell like a playoff game.

“We didn’t play very well the last time out,” Deshon said. “We spent the bye week cleaning some things up and just getting our kids refocused. Playing football in November, that’s something we hang our hat on. We had a great practice (Monday), and just want to see us get healthy and sharp.”

Campbell is also coming off a close game against North Atlanta, but were on the losing end of a 20-16 game.

Spartans coach Jeff Phillips said in order to have a shot at the upset, he needs to see a clean game from his team in all three phases of the game.

“We’re either playing really good on defense, and then not playing so good on offense, or we’ve played good on offense and defensively and then special teams haven’t played good, so we need to play on all three levels,” he said.