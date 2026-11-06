Pierce pacing Lonhorns heading toward postseason

Boston Pierce with the pass By Greg Spell

Boston Pierce is not playing like he’s a first-year starting quarterback, based on his numbers.

After backing up Kaleb Narcisse a year ago, the junior standout has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 2,724 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions going into Friday's season finale at home against Pope.

Having a player of his caliber will bode well in the Longhorns’ favor as they gear up to what could be another lengthy postseason run after making the state semifinals last season.

“We knew he was a talented player with a big arm, and we were excited for him to take over,” Kell coach Bobby May said. “He prepares his body, prepares his mind and is really smart. He reads coverages really well and has a feel for the game.”

Pierce appears to have raised his game another level down the stretch.

One of his bigger showings as of late was throwing for 392 yards on 17-of-21 passing and five touchdowns in Kell’s 56-24 win over Woodstock. He followed that up with 267 passing yards and two scores in Kell’s 46-0 win over River Ridge.

The game that got the attention of many came in early September in a 53-20 non-region win over Sprayberry where he posted 441 yards and five touchdowns.

Brock Burruss has emerged as Pierce’s go-to target, averaging 113.6 receiving yards per game. He became the first receiver in the county to eclipse 1,000 yards last Friday.

“We’re definitely throwing more than we have in years past,” May said. “We have great receivers, and Boston does a good job distributing to all of them and creating big plays.”

And if opposing teams start making Pierce uncomfortable in the pocket, the Longhorns still have Georgia Tech-bound Moonie Gipson in the backfield to turn to.

Last year’s Marietta Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year, Gipson has not received as many touches due to not being at full strength from an ankle injury sustained late last season, but he appears to be getting stronger down the stretch as well.

Gipson scored two touchdowns against River Ridge last week and posted 127 rushing yards and two scores against Woodstock two weeks ago.

“We’re excited to get him going in the playoffs,” May said.