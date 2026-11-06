The top photos of the week by AP photojournalists

Dr. Theopia Johnson Tate, of Atlanta, poses for a portrait at an election night event for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. By Brynn Anderson - AP

Oct. 30 - Nov. 5, 2026

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Bridget Jones, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide published by The Associated Press in the past week.