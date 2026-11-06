The top photos of the week by AP photojournalists

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3XHRxu_1GoKMoKu00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHRxu_1GoKMoKu00" width="1763" height="1175" >\u003cfigcaption>Dr. Theopia Johnson Tate, of Atlanta, poses for a portrait at an election night event for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. By Brynn Anderson - AP\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>Oct. 30 - Nov. 5, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Bridget Jones, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide published by The Associated Press in the past week.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiR2V0IHRvZGF54oCZcyBoZWFkbGluZXMgZGVsaXZlcmVkIHRvIHlvdXIgZW1haWwgYm94IGZyZWUuIiwgImV2ZW50IjogIm1wX3N1YnNjcmlwdGlvbl9idXR0b25fY2xpY2tfZXZlbnQiLCAidXJsIjogImh0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lm1kam9ubGluZS5jb20vdXNlcnMvYWRtaW4vbWFpbGluZ2xpc3QvIiwgIm1lZGlhSWQiOiA1NjEyMzIsICJ0aXRsZSI6ICJUaGUgdG9wIHBob3RvcyBvZiB0aGUgd2VlayBieSBBUCBwaG90b2pvdXJuYWxpc3RzIn0=" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>