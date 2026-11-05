Whitefield on verge of region championship

Landon Ryan ran for 200 yards against Wesleyan last week. By Special - Cecil Copeland 2025,cecil@theathleticimage.com, file

Whitefield Academy is a win away from securing the Region 5AA championship.

The Wolfpack are currently 4-0 in region play, but Trinity Christian sits closely behind at 3-1. If Trinity wins on Friday, it would likley drop Whitefield into a three-way tie for the title, leaving the outcome to tiebreakers.

Whitefield coach Robert Walsh said a region championship would be huge for his group of seniors.

“If we were able to win Friday night, it would make them the winningest senior class in Whitefield’s history,” Walsh said. “We’ve had an opportunity in my four years here to play for a region championship every year, so to be able to get our second in four years would be a pretty good accomplishment.”

Walsh said this game will be helpful heading into the playoffs because he expects to play against teams with similarly explosive offenses.

“I know (Trinity) sits at 4-5, but they’re a really good football team,” Walsh said. “As far as seeing a passing offense like this, we haven’t seen one, and I know in the postseason you’re gonna have to play against some offenses just like this, so it would be extremely helpful to help us prepare for what we’re gonna see in the postseason.”

The Wolfpack are on a four-game win streak, and during that streak have outscored opponents 210-22.

Trinity is on a three-game win streak of their own, and dominated Utopian Academy 57-12 last week.

Trinity is led by senior quarterback Ashton Claire, who is second in passing yards in the state of Georgia regardless of classification. Claire has thrown for 3,136 yards, 33 touchdowns and has only three interceptions all year.

“He’s very decisive,” Walsh said. “He gets the ball to the open guy, and then when he’s called upon to scramble around and make off-schedule plays, he does that really well as well. Just a well-rounded quarterback.”

Whitefield will counter with the offensive trio of quarterback Landon Ryan, running back Amos Robinson and receiver Ian Kelly. Ryan has thrown for 1,364 yards and 19 touchdowns against only one interception. He has also run for 528 yards and 10 scores.

Robinson enters the week fourth in Cobb County in rushing with 920 yards and 13 touchdowns and Kelly has caught 41 passes for 672 yards and 12 touchdowns.